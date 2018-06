A grass fire burned more than 150 acres of land near the Sacramento International Airport Monday.

The fire happened on West Elkhorn Boulevard and Power Line Road.

The blaze was contained with assistance from Sac Metro Fire.

No injuries or damage to nearby buildings has been reported.

The airport remains under operation, no flights were hindered.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Grass fire West Elkhorn Blvd / Power Inn Rd. Approximately 25+acres burning. No structures threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/aCONoSmWj6 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 11, 2018

