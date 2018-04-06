A Modesto mother has been arrested after police say she left her 11-year-old son and nearly 40 cats inside a moving van in 100 degree heat.

Heidi Gusman, 51, called Oakdale Police for help with her sick cats around 4 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived at the Motel 6 on East F Street, to help the hysterical woman, another person told officers they could hear loud banging noises coming from inside a nearby moving truck.

Officers found Gusman's 11-year-old son and 39 cats left alone inside the back of the truck, suffering from significant distress due to the heat.

The high temperature in Oakdale on Sunday was 102 degrees.

Gusman was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center. She now faces child and animal cruelty charges.

Gusman's son was placed into protective custody by Child Protective Services and the cats were taken to the Oakdale Pet Shelter.

© 2018 KXTV