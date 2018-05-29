2018 summer food festivals
Corrections & clarifications: An earlier version of this story misstated the date of the Austin Ice Cream Festival. It is on June 23.
Summer food festivals celebrate all-American indulgences, from Vermont cheese and Rhode Island seafood to Finger Lakes wine.
June kicks off with ice cream events in Austin, Texas and New York City, followed by a fine food and wine festival in Maui. Come July, California hosts its first pizza festival and in August, Vermont cheesemakers throw a 10th annual pairing party. Speaking of the perfect pairings, Portland, Ore., restaurants and Willamette Valley wineries team up for the Counter Culture Wine & Food Festival in July.
Browse the photo gallery above for food and wine weekends from June through August, and see the year's best beer and barbecue festivals below.