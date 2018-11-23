A counter-protester holds a photo of Heather Heyer on Boston Common at a "Free Speech" rally organized by conservative activists, in Boston on Aug. 19, 2017.

Trial set for man accused of car attack at white nationalist rally

The Virginia murder trial of a white nationalist rally participant accused of killing a woman in Charlottesville in 2017 is scheduled to begin Monday. Prosecutors say James Alex Fields Jr., 21, killed one and injured dozens when he drove a car into a crowd of people protesting the August rally in Charlottesville. Heather Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville was killed. Fields, of Boone County, Kentucky, faces 10 charges and a maximum of a life sentence in Virginia. The jury trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court is scheduled to last through Dec. 13, according to court records. Fields is also charged with federal hate crime charges in U.S. District Court that could become as a death penalty case.

Cyber Monday: What to know and how to survive

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday still looms. USA TODAY compiled a Cyber Monday survival guide outlining how to get the great deals and be most productive with your shopping. There's also a list of major retailers and their biggest sales this year. And it's not just retailers taking advantage: The travel industry has enthusiastically followed suit, with hotels, cruise lines and other travel providers all in on the act. Check out the tips and tricks to know how best to reap the benefits.

Former Trump aide heads to prison

George Papadopoulos will spend Monday night in a different bed. The change of address comes after a federal judge ordered the former Trump adviser on Sunday to start a two-week sentence for lying to the FBI. Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty last year to misleading FBI investigators about Russian contacts in 2016, had filed two motions to delay his prison time. Papadopoulos started working as an adviser to the Trump campaign in March 2016 and is the first former Trump aide sentenced in connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.

NASA spacecraft due to land on Mars

With NASA working toward a manned landing on Mars – look for that mission by 2040, a NASA chief scientist said – the space agency is further exploring the red planet. Next up is the arrival of the InSight lander, which is due to touch down on Monday. The InSight launched in May and is the first spacecraft to make a Mars landing since the Curiosity rover in 2012. You can watch its descent and arrival on NASA’s website between 2 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET.

If NASA is able to overcome huge technological and medical hurdles, the agency believes it could send humans to Mars in about 25 years.

Houston Texans hope to extend streak with win over Titans

The Houston Texans have matched a franchise record for most consecutive wins and are the first NFL team to win seven straight after opening a season 0-3 since 1925. They try to extend that streak Monday night against the Tennessee Titans (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). It will be the Texans' first game since founder and owner Robert McNair died Friday after fighting skin cancer for several years. He was 81. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota participated in Friday's practice and is expected to start. USA TODAY Sports' Jori Epstein will be in Houston to provide coverage of the game.

