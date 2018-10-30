GALION, Ohio — A 5-year-old boy tested positive for methamphetamines, reportedly after eating trick-or-treat candy, Galion Community Hospital staff told police Sunday. The boy was brought to the hospital for a possible seizure, according to a Galion police report.

The department released a statement on Facebook Sunday evening after a Galion resident told police a boy became sick after eating a piece of candy collected from a home on the town's west side.

According to the police report, the parents told hospital staff the meth must have come from a piece of trick-or-treat candy the boy had been eating.

The boy's father told police they returned home from trick-or-treating and took off their clothes before the boy fell over, having a seizure of some sort. The father said his son had only eaten a couple pieces of candy and was playing with some fake plastic teeth, according to the report.

The officer was told the candy had been thrown out in the trash at a residence on Cedargate Court. Police went to the residence and got the candy and plastic teeth from the trash to keep as evidence.

On Monday, Galion police Chief Brian Saterfield said the boy had been released from the hospital the previous night.

"We have taken evidence to the Mansfield Police Department crime lab for testing and are awaiting results," Saterfield said.

An investigation remained ongoing, he added.

"We encourage parents to thoroughly check any candy your children may have received before they eat it," the department said in the Facebook post.

"Also, please check any non-candy items such as rings, bracelets, necklaces or fake teeth. If you suspect that anything has been tampered with, please contact our department by phone so that an officer can stop and collect the items."

