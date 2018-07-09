Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this story misspelled Luther Younger’s last name.
The world fell in love with Luther Younger in August, when we found out the then-98-year-old walks three miles to see his wife in the hospital every day.
Then, he walks three miles home, sometimes in 90+ degree weather. Younger told Spectrum News in Rochester: “I ain’t nothing without my wife.” He’s been married to his wife, Waverlee, for more than 50 years.
Recently, a CBS reporter joined Younger on one of his daily treks to see Waverlee and discovered that this Korean War veteran doesn’t just walk every day – he runs.
“He warned me I would have to keep up with him, and I was sure that I could. I wasn't prepared for a man in his 90s to start running, but he did — several times,” reporter Caitlin O’Kane writes.
He even does pushups, she reports.
The devoted husband just turned 99.
More: Generation Z predicts the future: America's kids explain love, marriage and gender roles
Waverlee is paralyzed and has been battling brain cancer since 2009, Spectrum News reports.
More: Baby boomers' divorce rate skyrockets: Keep hold of your marriage.
Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets