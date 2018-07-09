Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this story misspelled Luther Younger’s last name.

The world fell in love with Luther Younger in August, when we found out the then-98-year-old walks three miles to see his wife in the hospital every day.

Then, he walks three miles home, sometimes in 90+ degree weather. Younger told Spectrum News in Rochester: “I ain’t nothing without my wife.” He’s been married to his wife, Waverlee, for more than 50 years.

Recently, a CBS reporter joined Younger on one of his daily treks to see Waverlee and discovered that this Korean War veteran doesn’t just walk every day – he runs.

“He warned me I would have to keep up with him, and I was sure that I could. I wasn't prepared for a man in his 90s to start running, but he did — several times,” reporter Caitlin O’Kane writes.

He even does pushups, she reports.

The devoted husband just turned 99.

Waverlee is paralyzed and has been battling brain cancer since 2009, Spectrum News reports.

99-year-old man walks 6 miles a day to visit his wife in the hospital, proving true love does exist https://t.co/IxTjAzvbYE pic.twitter.com/9VsssOqXl6 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 31, 2018

