Employees at the Ke Kai Ola Marine Mammal Center in Hawaii were receiving mysterious calls last week. Only it wasn't a glitch with their phone system. It was caused by a gecko.

The hospital's director, Claire Simeone, recounted the hilarious incident on Twitter, which started with her receiving nine phone calls in 15 minutes.

"I start to panic a bit, and drive back to the hospital," wrote Simeone. "Seal emergency? I am on it."

She arrived at the hospital, learning the calls were coming from inside, and other employees were also receiving the strange repeated calls with silence on the other end.

After confirming with Hawaiian Telecom, the company running the hospital's phone system, of the "bazillion calls," an operator advised a phone or software could be the issue, Simeone said.

However, it wasn't bad software. It was a lizard.

"THERE IS A GECKO SITTING ON THE TOUCHSCREEN OF THE PHONE, MAKING CALLS WITH HIS TINY GECKO FEET!!!," Simeone wrote, with a picture of the gecko on the phone.

THERE IS A GECKO SITTING ON THE TOUCHSCREEN OF THE PHONE, MAKING CALLS WITH HIS TINY GECKO FEET!!! This gecko has called me 15 times, and everyone in our recent call list. *Actual photo of telemarketer* @TMMC @GEICO @HawaiianTel pic.twitter.com/USyKeOiDbE — Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018

In an email to USA TODAY, Simeone said the gecko has been moved to a plant outside the hospital, far away from any phones.

"Geckos are very common in Hawaii, and they’re always popping up in surprising places," said Simeone. "However, I’ve never seen one dial a phone before! This guy must have found his way inside as we opened a door."

Meanwhile, Twitter users were overjoyed with the gecko's phone prank.

That’s the most Hawai’i thing I’ve ever read — waLrip⚰️ (@_waLrice_) October 5, 2018

He wanted to tell you that you can save 15% or more by switching to Geico obv — christina (@ItMeCP) October 8, 2018

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com