WASHINGTON – A federal judge Monday ordered that accused Russian agent Maria Butina remain confined pending trial despite renewed efforts to free her from a local jail where she has been held for nearly two months.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan also placed a gag order on both the federal prosecutors and the defense team that would prevent them from speaking publicly about the case.

Chutkan, visibly annoyed by what she described as "salacious" government pleadings in the case and public comments from the defense that have "crossed the line," took the extreme measure even though no trial has been set.

The ruling comes just days after the government backed away from a claim that the the 29-year-old former American University student traded sex for access to a political organization.

In court papers filed late last week, prosecutors said they were "mistaken" in asserting earlier this year that the Russian gun rights activist offered sex to a person who was not identified in court documents.

During a Monday hearing, Chutkan said the government's 'notorious" claim had "damaged her reputation" both in the U.S. and in Russia where the judge suggested that Butina's family had access to media accounts in the case.

"I am dismayed," Chutkan said.

Prosecutors based their erroneous conclusion on a series of text messages and other communications, which defense attorney Robert Driscoll said had been a playful exchange between two friends.

Driscoll said the allegation had branded his client as "some type of Kremlin-trained seductress, or spy-novel honeypot," a characterization that only served to further demonize her as the government sought her detention pending trial.

"The only evidence the government relied on for its explosive claim was an excerpt from an innocuous three-year-old text exchange sent in Russia between Ms. Butina and... her longtime friend, assistant, and public relations man," Driscoll said in court papers.

The person, referred to by the initials "DK," worked for the group "The Right to Bear Arms" that Butina founded in Russia.

Chutkan said Monday that after reviewing the same email exchanges "it took me five minutes...to tell that (the communications) were jokes."

But the judge reserved her most severe criticism for Driscoll, admonishing the attorney for critiquing the government's case during frequent media appearances.

Chutkan said Driscoll had "overstepped'' in commenting about potential witnesses and the government's surveillance of his client.

"I do find that your comments have crossed the line," the judge said.

Butina is accused of engaging in a years-long campaign as a covert agent for the Kremlin in an attempt to "advance the interests of her home country."

She is accused of infiltrating multiple political organizations, including the National Rifle Association, to gain influence for Russia.

The case against Butina is unrelated to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing inquiry into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In the original charging documents filed in July, prosecutors claimed that Butina worked at the direction of "a high-level official in the Russian government who was previously a member of the legislature of the Russian Federation and later became a top official at the Russian Central Bank."

The official, whose description matches Alexander Torshin, had been sanctioned by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control in April 2018 and is prohibited from traveling to the U.S.

In denying Butina's request for pre-trial release, Chutkan said there were no "conditions or combination of conditions" that the court could impose that would ensure her appearance at trial.

Butina, wearing a jail-issued green jumpsuit, did not visibly react to the ruling requiring her continued confinement.

The judge said Butina need only accept a ride in a Russian diplomat's vehicle while free on bond to put her out of reach of American authorities, as there is no extradition treaty between the U.S. and Russia.

"There is a real risk of flight," the judge said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com