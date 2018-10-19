An Aerolineas Argentinas flight left 15 injured after the packed plane experienced severe turbulence during its route from Miami to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Images from inside the plane that were shared to social media show the cabin in disarray, with oxygen masks deployed, parts of the plane broken and items strewn across the floor.

Flight AR1303 was carrying 192 passengers, seven of which were treated upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport. The remaining eight were taken to the hospital. 

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement Thursday, saying a medical team was ready to assist passengers who "suffered blows or bruises due to the sudden movements that this type of atmospheric conditions cause." 

The statement also said that once the turbulence zone was crossed, the cabin crew helped assist the injured passengers and "relieve the general condition" of the remaining passengers while still in-flight.

