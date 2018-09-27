Alaska Airlines, Virgin America begin merger process

El Paso is about to become an Alaska Airlines city.

The carrier announced Thursday that it will begin flying to the West Texas city, launching nonstop service to both Seattle and San Diego this winter.

Alaska Airlines will offer one daily round-trip flight on both routes. Horizon Air, Alaska Airlines’ regional affiliate, will operate the flights with 76-seat Embraer E175 jets.

The new service comes as Alaska Airlines continues to build its presence along the West Coast following its 2016 acquisition of San Francisco-based Virgin America. That deal – and subsequent merger – has positioned Alaska Air as one of the West Coast’s top players.

Alaska also has been building out its network from Seattle, its hometown and busiest hub, as it has faced increasing competition from partner-turned-rival Delta. Alaska announced another new Seattle route earlier this month, revealing nonstop flights to Columbus, Ohio.

Alaska also has been gaining share in markets across California, including San Diego, which is now a focus city for the carrier.

Alaska will be the only carrier flying nonstop between Seattle and El Paso, which will be Alaska's 91st nonstop destination from Seattle.

On the San Diego-El Paso route, Southwest also flies nonstop, but only on Sundays. Allegiant offers seasonal service on the route during its summer schedule.

As for El Paso, Alaska says in a statement it “has considered El Paso as a new destination for some time.”

“It's currently the largest underserved market from Seattle within the range of our Embraer 175 jets. That aircraft – with three cabin classes – is a perfect fit for this route, which will be flown by Horizon Air,” the carrier says.

The Embraer jets include 12 first-class seats and 12 in Alaska’s new extra-legroom premium economy cabin, which Alaska brands as “Premium Class.”

"We're pleased to add another exciting destination to our route map with our new service to El Paso," John Kirby, Alaska’s vice president of capacity planning, says in a statement. "We're connecting two of our key West Coast gateways – Seattle and San Diego – with our first destination in West Texas."

