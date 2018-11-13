AmazonBasics Microwave

Amazon

“Alexa, microwave six ounces of oatmeal.” “Alexa, nuke peas for 30 seconds.” “Alexa reheat one cup of coffee.”

OK, so perhaps Alexa isn’t exactly America’s top chef. But Amazon’s digital assistant does assume the role of a vocally-driven kitchen helper as you reheat a plate, defrost foods, and otherwise prepare a meal with the previously announced but just now available AmazonBasics Microwave. I’ve been cooking with it for a couple of days, and find the $59.99 price--and to some degree the use of voice--appetizing.

As with any other compact countertop microwave, you can press on a keypad to choose power levels—there are ten--or the length of time you’ll be nuking the item you’ve placed inside.

But where’s the fun in that when you can get Alexa to do everything at your behest?

And to get serious for a second, a voice-controlled, Wi-Fi, microwave is not only convenient, but it might benefit those of you who are blind or have low vision.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Using preset voice instructions

There’s one key requirement to keep in mind however: you will need to pair the microwave with a nearby Echo speaker, lest you're left with a basic 700-watt microwave, that's more or less like any other, with standard features such as turntable, child lock and kitchen timer.

More: Amazon connects digital assistant Alexa to microwave, clock and car

I paired the microwave with an Echo Show in my tests, and, it's important to note that even when the microwave is in the middle of cooking something, you can still ask Alexa to play music, deliver the weather or handle other queries on your Echo device.

Following a relatively simple set up through the Alexa app on my phone—after plugging the microwave into the wall, I received a notification that it was found-- you can bark commands out loud to the microwave (via the Echo Show) with the familiar Alexa “wake word.”

“Alexa, microwave one corn on the cob,” for instance.

Alternatively, if you’re standing in front of the microwave, you can press a dedicated “Ask Alexa” button before telling it what you want the microwave to do. In that case, you would just say, “one corn on the cob.”

Once cooking, you can also use your voice to pause or stop the microwave.

Amazon supplies a number of quick cook pre-set voice instructions, and as I found in my tests, you’ll want to follow those instructions, at least at this point, closely. When I issued the command, “Alexa, reheat my coffee,” the response I got on the Echo Show was, “what’s the volume of coffee?” When I followed with “Alexa, reheat one cup of coffee,” the microwave kicked into action.

Amazon explains that the microwave does not have built-in sensors to detect the weight or volume of whatever it is you would want to cook, so when using such presets for liquids, specify the volume (yes, “one cup of coffee”), and when using solids, specify the quantity or weight “six ounces of rice”).

Nuking a muffin in the AmazonBasics Microwave.

Edward C. baig

A snag: During a couple of tries, the microwave failed to comply when I asked, “Alexa to microwave two potatoes,” though you’re supposed to be able to tell it to microwave between one and four potatoes. When I asked Alexa to instead microwave one potato, the machine did as told. (In another attempt, later on, the two-potato command did work).

In the single potato example, the microwave started cooked for 6 ½ minutes; as it turned out I had to extend the time by two minutes before it was to my liking. To be fair, almost every microwave I’ve ever used has some degree of trial and error.

Keeping what you cook private

Amazon says it will learn over time the kind of commands Alexa gets from customers and the foods people attempt to nuke, to smarten up Alexa’s instructions for the microwave.

The company insists that in gathering such data your own preferences will remain anonymous; it promises not to violate your privacy and start sending you ads for soup, say, if you’re constantly looking to heat up soup in the microwave.

You can order popcorn through Amazon's Dash Replenishment program through the AmazonBasics Microwave.

Amazon

That said, there is at least one shopping play in the form of a dedicated popcorn button on the microwave that lets you automatically reorder your supply through Amazon’s Dash Replenishment technology. You must opt-into the program. If you do want to order popcorn, you choose the pack size during set-up.

Amazon hasn’t announced other products you can order through the Dash program on the microwave, but I don’t think it’s a huge leap of faith to expect that more are in the pipeline. Remember, Amazon now owns Whole Foods.

One other possibility I can envision down the road is a tie-in somehow to an Echo like the Show that has a screen--you might see recipes on that display for the microwave.

The microwave is also Amazon’s first built using Alexa Connect Kit, a pitch to developers to easily build Alexa-connected devices.

For all the years that microwaves have been around, some are still more complicated than they need to be. Alexa may help some in that regard, though you still may find yourself resorting to old habits and pressing the keypad. There’s not yet an Alexa robot to either place food in the microwave or take it out, so you’re going to more often than not be right in front of the thing anyway.

Email: ebaig@usatoday.com ; Follow USA TODAY Personal Tech Columnist @edbaig on Twitter

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com