In the span of less than a week, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive candidate who stunned political observers with her victory in last week's New York Democratic primary, has become representative of the potential future of the Democratic Party.

And, as she explained during a Sunday appearance on "Meet The Press," she believes that her district and her situation may not be all that unique.

"I think that there are a lot of districts in this country that are like New York 14, that have changed a lot in the last 20 years and whose representation has not," Ocasio-Cortez said. "And it's not to say whether someone should be voted out or voted in, but I think it definitely speaks to perhaps us evolving in our messaging and at least how we do things."

Ocasio-Cortez defeated incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the primary to represent New York's 14th, an urban congressional district in New York City that includes part of the Bronx and Queens. The area, which Crowley has represented since 1999, is heavily Democratic, so it's likely that Ocasio-Cortez will win the general election and become one of the new faces on Capitol Hill in 2019.

More: How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won: Ultra-liberal pitch drew first-time voters in changing district

More: 5 takeaways: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's upset shakes up House primaries in New York

After Ocasio-Cortez's victory, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi appeared to try to explain the win as a one-off.

"They made a choice in one district," she said last week. "So let's not get yourself carried away as an expert on demographics and the rest of that within the caucus or outside the caucus. It is not to be viewed as something that stands for everything else."

When asked about Crowley, Ocasio-Cortez said he had done "phenomenal service" for the district, but that he had lacked a presence in the community.

"There was, I think, a lack of listening on the ground, a lack of going to the grocery store and saying, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ And that is an important part of representation, because we have a lot of work that we have to do here in D.C."

Primary voters head to the polls in 7 states A woman casts a vote during a primary election at the North Lake fire station on June 26, 2018 in Irmo, South Carolina. The most notable race is a runoff election for the Republican nomination for governor with incumbent Henry McMaster going up against businessman John Warren. 01 / 12 A woman casts a vote during a primary election at the North Lake fire station on June 26, 2018 in Irmo, South Carolina. The most notable race is a runoff election for the Republican nomination for governor with incumbent Henry McMaster going up against businessman John Warren. 01 / 12

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com