A father with ALS who gained notoriety last year when he pleaded with U.S. Sen Jeff Flake aboard a commercial flight has sued a private health insurance company that he claimed denied treatments he needed to live.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) (L) talks with Ady Barkan, who lives with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, following a rally against the GOP tax bill in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol December 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Ohad "Ady" Barkan, 34, alleged that a private health insurer, Health Net, initially denied coverage for a ventilator he needs to breathe and a drug to slow his disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Barkan, a health care and political activist whose airplane chat with Flake about the GOP tax bill last December went viral, filed a lawsuit Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court even though he successfully appealed his insurer's denial.

The Santa Barbara, California man suspects his significant social media footprint influenced Health Net's change of heart, a luxury most Americans don't have when they battle an insurer over payment for a drug, doctor, device or other medical service.

"Tens of thousands of people, maybe hundreds of thousands, are denied care every year because insurance companies like Health Net have policies by which they delay care, deny care, come up with excuses," Barkan said.

Barkan, a law school graduate and employee of the left-leaning group Center for Popular Democracy, added that too often consumers must be persistent and savvy to overcome barriers and obtain payment for medical services they need.

"It is wrong and means people are dying because of practices like this," he said.

Barkan was diagnosed with ALS in October 2016. Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, the incurable disease robs patients of voluntary movements such as walking and talking. Patients often lose the ability to breath on their own and typically die within 3 to 5 years.

Barkan said the lawsuit is another example of how he is fighting for other patients like himself. His group, Be a Hero, is funded by a dark-money group, the Center for Popular Democracy Action. It plans a summer voter mobilization campaign to highlight issues such as health care access and Medicare during stops from California to Maine.

According to the lawsuit, Barkan encountered problems when he switched insurers at the beginning of this year. His new health plan through his wife's employer, the University of California, denied a neurologist's request in January to approve a ventilator and a prescription drug, Radicava.

Health Net initially declined to pay for the drug on the grounds that it wasn't medically necessary. In denying the ventilator, Health Net classified the device as an experimental or investigational service, the lawsuit states.

After Barkan appealed both denials, the insurer acknowledged that it incorrectly withheld coverage for the drug and ventilator. In a Feb. 8 letter to Barkan, Health Net claimed incorrectly that it was not Barkan's primary insurer when he initially requested authorization for that drug and medical device, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated that Barkan suffered "significant

emotional distress" as he did not know how he'd survive without the medically necessary ventilator and prescription medication.

Representatives of Health Net, which is owned by St. Louis-based Centene Corp., did not immediately return a message.

Barkan maintains a busy schedule even though he must overcome physical limitations.

He uses a power wheelchair, his speech has slowed and he can't write his name. He types with one finger on a keyboard.

He also knows that he has a difficult road ahead. As ALS advances, patients often need a feeding tube because they have difficulty swallowing. Other patients choose to get a breathing tube placed through their neck to connect to the windpipe to allow them to breathe.

He said he also is fighting for his family.

"I have a 2-year-old boy who I love and is amazing," Barkan said. "I want as much time as I can get with him, and in order to do that, I need my health care."

