Amazon has released its much anticipated Top 25 toy list.

Ho, ho, hold on! This early? Yep.

The giant online retailer got the jump on Halloween again this year with the early release of its top toys. Like previous years, Amazon's toy experts curated a list that is heavy on the robotic STEM toys and ones recognizable from kids' TV and movies such as Paw Patrol, Harry Potter and Star Wars.

New this year, are board games for family game night fun, including one with unicorn poop.

So get that gift list ready.

Amazon's Top 25 toys of 2018

Don't Step on It, Unicorn Edition

Amazon, Hasbro Gaming

Put on a blindfold, spin the spinner and step on the fewest poops to win. Ages 4 and older.

littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit (18 Piece)

Amazon, littleBits

The kit gets kids excited about STEM circuitry and programming, with more than 18 activities that are explained through a companion app. With video tutorials and step-by-step instructions, kids receive hero training from the Avengers.

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set

Amazon, Melissa & Doug

This 24-piece set for young veterinarians includes a dog and a cat and a host of medical accessories including a stethoscope, thermometer, syringe, ear scope, tweezers and even the cone-of-shame to keep pets from licking.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building

Amazon, LEGO

This 878-piece set of Hogwarts great hall with house banners has a movable spiral staircase, potions room and treasure room. It includes 10 figures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Susan Bones, Professor McGonagall, Professor Quirrell with dual Lord Voldemort face, Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore and Nearly Headless Nick.

furReal Munchin’ Rex

Amazon, Fur Real Friends

This baby dino has more than 35 sounds and motion combinations. He can hop, beg for treats, eat broccoli or spit it out. Recommended for ages 4 and older.

Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs

Amazon, Little Live

They arrive with matted fur. But wash, dry and brush them and these "rescue" pups go from scruffy to fluffy. Recommended ages 2 and older.

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit

Amazon, Kano

Learn to code by building a wand that will respond to your commands by making things fly, appear and multiply on screen. For ages 6 and older.

Osmo Genius Kit

Amazon, Osmo

This play system includes: five game apps; Osmo iPad Base and Reflector, Word Tiles, Number Tiles, Tangram puzzle pieces and stackable storage containers. It opens up the iPad (not included) to help kids learn math, spelling, visual thinking, problem-solving and creative drawing skills. Recommended for ages 5-12.

L.O.L. Surprise! House with 85+ Surprises

Amazon, L.O.L. Surprise!

This is where all the L.O.L. Surprise! dolls want to hang out. Unbox more than 85 surprises for this real-wood house that has six rooms, hot tub, pool, sandbox, bunk beds and three floors. Dolls can take the spiral staircase or the elevator to the rooftop, which has a helipad.

Moj Moj The Original Claw Machine Playset

Amazon, Moj Moj

Use the three joy sticks amid the lights, music and other arcade sounds to claim your prize before the buzzer sounds with the Claw Machine. Reload the Claw Machine after claiming all the prizes. For ages 6 and older.

Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby

Amazon, Baby Alive

This doll drinks water, "pees" in the potty and does the "potty dance." She also speaks phrases in English and Spanish. Included: doll, outfit, potty, water bottle, pretend soap dispenser, undies, comb and reward chart with stickers. Recommended for ages 3 and older.

Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K

Amazon, Nerf

Bombard opponents with up to eight rounds per second with this motorized blaster that holds 200 rounds in its easy-loading hopper. The Prometheus MXVII-20K blaster has a rechargeable battery, trigger lock, tactical rail and shoulder strap. Recommended for ages 14 and older.

L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise!

Amazon, L.O.L. Surprise!

Find more than 60 never-before-seen dolls and accessories inside.

Cozmo robot by Anki

Amazon, Cozmo

Cozmo is a robot with personality, expressing hundreds of emotions. He knows your name, can play games and maybe the best part: There are no parts to put together. For ages 8 and older.

Star Wars FurReal Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie

Amazon, Star Wars

The Wookie is fiercely cuddly with his luxurious fur and growls when his tummy is pressed. The 9-inch-tall figure is recommended for ages 3 and older.

You've Got Crabs

Amazon, Exploding Kittens LLC

The card game requires at least four players split into two teams. Each team decides on a secret signal. The goal is to draw four of a kind from the deck and use the secret signal to yell, "You've got crabs!" to gain a point. But If the other team deciphers the secret signal and yells, "You've got crabs!" first, the other team loses a point. The team with the most crabs wins. For ages 7 and older.

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building and Coding Kit

Amazon, LEGO

This 840-piece robotic kit helps kids build a variety of simple, fun toys that can respond to light, motion and color. For ages 7-12.

Barbie Care Clinic Vehicle

Amazon, Mattel

Barbie can tackle any emergency with this 20-piece ambulance play set. Siren sounds and lights turn on with a button. It also transforms into a care clinic with a waiting room, a gift shop and an exam room. Ages 3 and up.

Paw Patrol - Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck

Amazon, Paw Patrol

This truck has flashing lights and sounds and a 2-foot extendable ladder. Marshall (figure included) sits in the lookout cab but can hop into a mini fire cart and roll into the action. Use the extendable working claw arm to rescue small animals out of trees. Ages 3 and older.

Ozobot Bit Coding Robot

Amazon, Ozobot

This mini robot teaches kids about coding. Program the robot's movements with four color markers by drawing out paths on paper. Then connect to the Ozobot app to play hours of games and challenges. Ages 6 and older.

Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys

Amazon, Pomsies

A wearable pom pom pet that goes anywhere you go. The long, fuzzy tail can easily wrap around your wrist or backpack. Pompsies make up 50 different sounds when you pet, cuddle and tickle.

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set

Amazon, Mattel

A motorized triple-loop track set with a corkscrew design and three high-speed boosters power cars at high speeds. For ages 5-12.

Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Cheaters Edition Family

Amazon, Hasbro

This version rewards stealing money from the bank and not paying rent when you land on someone else’s property. There are 15 Cheat Cards in the game. For ages 8 and older.

Radio Flyer My 1st Wagon

Amazon, Radio Flyer

A durable steel-stamped body with no-scratch edges in the iconic red is perfect for play or hauling children (or children hauling toys). For ages 3 and older.

L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll

Amazon, L.O.L. Surprise!

Unwrap seven layers of surprises. Each box opens six sparkly accessories, a doll and hours of play.

