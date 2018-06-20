Michael Cohen

Andrew Harnik, AP

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer and fixer, has resigned from his post at the Republican National Committee amid the federal investigation into his business dealings, a committee official told USA TODAY.

Cohen served as national deputy chairman in the organization's financial branch, a position he took on last year after raking in money for the Trump 2016 campaign. He'd been inactive on the committee for months, an RNC official said.

The resignation was first reported by ABC News, which cited an email where Cohen explained that the ongoing investigations, both into his business dealings and Russian meddling in the 2016 election, served as distractions.

"This important role requires the full time attention and dedication of each member. Given the ongoing Mueller and SDNY investigations, that simply is impossible for me to do," he wrote, according to ABC.

Federal investigators have been looking into Cohen's business dealings, including payments to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump. Back in April, investigators raided his home, office and hotel room.

Since then, Trump's personal lawyers, Cohen's attorneys and federal officials have been in court fighting over access to millions of documents that were obtained, including information on encrypted apps on his phone and documents that were shredded.

More: Michael Cohen is expected to split with legal team. Will he cooperate with prosecutors?

More: Prosecutors: Probe of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen centers on Cohen's business dealings

ABC News reported that in the email to RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Cohen also made mention of the Trump administration's immigration policy that has led to separating children from adults crossing the border.

"As the son of a Polish Holocaust survivor, the images and sounds of this family separation policy is heart wrenching," Cohen wrote. "While I strongly support measures that will secure our porous borders, children should never be used as bargaining chips."

An RNC official said McDaniel accepted Cohen's resignation.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com