Apple's Black Friday weekend deals have arrived, and as expected they aren't as flashy as offers at other retailers.

Running through Cyber Monday, Apple launched its annual weekend holiday shopping event offering up to $200 gift cards on Macs, up to $100 gift cards on iPads and $50 gift cards for older iPhones, HomePod, the Apple Watch Series 3 and certain Beats headphones. Apple TVs are getting $25 gift cards.

Apple notably isn't offering gift cards or discounts for its latest products, such as the iPhone XS, XS Max or XR, latest iPad Pros, most recent MacBook Air and the Apple Watch Series 4. There also are no deals being offered on AirPods, the company's popular wireless earbuds.

The lack of deals on recent Apple gear, however, is not surprising to regular Black Friday shoppers as Apple long has been known to offer some of the lowest discounts on its own items. Those looking for Apple deals in recent years have often found much better offers at retailers such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

The latest regular 32GB Wi-Fi iPad that starts at $329 at Apple and comes with a $50 Apple gift card can be found for as low as $249.99 at Best Buy, Walmart and Target this weekend, or $80 off. The HomePod, Apple's $349 smart speaker that's offered with a $50 gift card, can be found at Best Buy for $249.99, or $100 off.

Even recent iPhones such as the XS, XS Max and XR are given deals at various retailers and carriers, with some such as Best Buy and Walmart offering hefty gift cards with the purchase and activation of the new phones on AT&T, Verizon or Sprint (note: Walmart requires you to go into a store).

These retailers also aren't requiring you to trade in your phone or add a new line, something some of the carriers need you to do to get a discount, which means if your current phone is in good condition you can trade it in and sell it somewhere else to save extra cash in addition to the gift card.

As for AirPods and the Apple Watch Series 4? Thus far deals on both are relatively limited. But then again, there's always Cyber Monday.

