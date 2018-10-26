Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions

Question: How high can a plane fly?

– submitted by reader Manish, Jaipur, India

Answer: It depends on the airplane. Some corporate airplanes can fly up to 51,000 feet. The Concorde flew up to 60,000 feet, and the all-time high flier was the SR-71 which could go over 80,000 feet. Some experimental airplanes flew higher, but they were rocket-powered and did not take off by themselves, so I am excluding them.

Q: How fast can planes go?

– David Swisher, Allegan, Michigan

A: It depends on the airplane. The SR-71 could fly three times the speed of sound (over 2,100 mph).

Q: Do you think any aircraft exceeds the SR-71 as a high performance "extreme" jet (not rocket) aircraft?

– Bill Boyle

A: Not to my knowledge. The SR-71 was in a class by itself. No other airplane could go as high, as fast, for as long. The legendary reconnaissance jet required a large support staff and infrastructure, but nothing could do the same job. In the days before high-resolution satellite imagery, the SR-71 provided images of places no other airplane could have achieved.

Ride along on a fighter jet refueling flight

Q: I was told that a jet plane could reach mach 7 or 8, true?

– Charles Conley, Columbus, Ohio

A: No current jet has exceeded Mach 3.5, only the SR-71 and A-12 could reach that speed. Hypersonic flight above Mach 5 has been achieved with missiles but not jets.

Q: What ejection seat did the SR-71 have?

– Gary M. Eaton, Valrico, Florida

A: The SR-71 ejection seat was a Lockheed-built SR-1 ejection seat. It is similar to the ejection seat in the U-2. Both are derivatives of the Lockheed C-2, which was similar to the Stanley ejection seat used in several military aircraft.

Q: In reference to your recent column about high speed climbs, can a tower operator give permission to violate the FAA regulation for 250 knots below 10,000 feet?

– Larry, Arizona

A: Not usually. There could be a very rare or extreme case where a tower operator might issue a very special clearance after coordinating with departure control and enroute control. An example would be if an SR-71 was at an airshow and was departing for its base. That airplane has a special need to climb faster than 250 knots. It is possible that the approval for the high-speed climb would come from the tower controller, but that would be a very special set of circumstances.

July's #avgeek photo gallery

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com