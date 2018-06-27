Cruise ship tours: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Classica
Traveling solo this year? Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is eager for your business.
Effective immediately, the three-year-old specialist in quickie Bahamas trips is allowing solo travelers to stay in double-occupancy cabins at no extra charge.
Specifically, the two-ship line is waiving the "single supplement" that solo travelers normally must pay to occupy a cabin meant for two.
The offer is available with ocean-view cabins on all departures.
Operating out of the port of Palm Beach, Florida, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line offers daily, two-night voyages to The Bahamas that feature a call at Freeport on the island of Grand Bahama. Fares start at $149.
The line recently expanded with the addition of the 1,680-passenger Grand Classica, a former Costa Cruises ship. It joined the slightly smaller Grand Celebration.
