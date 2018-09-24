Demonstrators protest against the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a Supreme Court Justice outside of the office of US Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 24, 2018.

Dozens of angry protesters were arrested outside the Capitol Hill offices of multiple senators Monday as opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh grew stronger amid accusations of sexual assault as a young man.

Protesters carrying signs and chanting slogans filled hallways outside the offices of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and other lawmakers. Eva Malecki, communications director for Capitol Police, confirmed the arrests were made at the Dirksen Senate Office Building but would not say how many.

Many protesters wore black T-shirts emblazoned with "Be a hero." Two Republicans rejecting Kavanaugh's nomination would probably be sufficient to derail it, and protesters are looking for "hero" GOP lawmakers.

Some of the demonstrators came from Yale Law School, Kavanaugh's alma mater. Members of a group called Yale Law Students Demanding Better included Veronica Guerrero, who told law.com that more than 100 traveled from the Connecticut school to join the protest.

"We’re here to demand that the law does not marginalize groups that are already marginalized in broader society," she said as she and other students waited for a chance to speak with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. Sasse has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.

Later Monday, scores of women marched to the Supreme Court. And women across the nation conducted a #BelieveSurvivors walkout at 1 p.m. ET to show solidarity with women affected by sexual assault, including those whose claims were ignored or not believed.

The protests come hours after a second woman accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the 1980s. Deborah Ramirez, 53, told The New Yorker magazine that Kavanaugh, 53, exposed himself to her while playing a drinking game at a party during their freshman year at Yale University.

We’re marching out of the Hart Senate Building and back to the Supreme Court for a rally to #BelieveWomen and #CancelKavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/trp0fghxgs — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 24, 2018

Democrats are demanding a delay in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing set for Thursday where Kavanaugh and another accuser are scheduled to testify. Christine Blasey Ford says Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party while both were high school students in Washington, D.C.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., accused the Democrats of having "no boundaries" when it comes to opposing Trump, who on Monday reaffirmed his support for Kavanaugh.

"What we are witnessing is the total collapse of the traditional confirmation process for a Supreme Court nominee," Graham said on Twitter. "It is being replaced by a game of delay, deception, and wholesale character assassination."

US Capitol Police prepare to arrest demonstrators as they protest against the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be a Supreme Court Justice outside of the office of US Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 24, 2018

