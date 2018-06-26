EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities might never know what moved David Egan to step onto a darkened stretch of Indiana's Interstate 69 late Friday night, clad only in black shorts and waving at motorists.

But they know someone might be keeping a terrible secret about what happened next — a driver ran over Egan in a southbound lane of the highway and kept on going. The 23-year-old Evansville man was killed, leaving investigators and Egan's heartbroken family with more questions than answers.

It is all a mystery to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, who can't fathom what Egan was doing in the middle of I-69 just before 11 p.m.

"It's a weird event," Wedding said. "It's bizarre that he was out there on the highway at that time of night with just shorts on. We're still trying to piece it together. He was actually in the roadway when he got struck. It wasn't like he was on the side of the road."

The scene stunned callers to Central Dispatch, who reported between 10:47 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. Friday that they had driven by a man lying down in the right lane. The first caller reported seeing a man kneeling in the lane and waving at motorists.

"He was literally in the middle of the right-hand lane," the man told dispatchers.

The second caller reported seeing a man lying in the lane, "waving his arms."

Deputies were dispatched to the scene, but they could not arrive before tragedy struck. They also did not find the driver who struck and killed Egan or any witnesses who could make an identification.

Wedding has assigned a detective to the case. His office is putting out a call to anyone who might have useful video surveillance footage. Blood-alcohol and toxicology reports on Egan's blood are in the works.

But the sheriff is nowhere on the case, and he knows it. He can't even say for sure that whoever ran over Egan knew they did it.

"There is a slight possibility that somebody really didn't know what the hell they hit and drove on," the sheriff said. "I mean, that could have happened — especially if they were like an elderly person or something. Because it's darker than hell out there.

"And somebody could have just not been paying attention and struck him and ran away. There's just so many possibilities we're dealing with —but we don't have anything concrete. No witnesses."

Egan's sudden death at 23 left his family devastated.

Jana Sallee, Egan's 25-year-old sister and self-described best friend, recounted through tears her last conversation with him. It was just 30 minutes or so before his death. He was on a neighbor's porch within walking distance of the road where he died. Sallee could hear voices in the background.

Egan wasn't himself, his sister said, declining to elaborate.

Sallee wants whoever struck Egan to know that they left an ocean of tears and unimaginable heartache in his wake. Egan, "Davy" to those who loved him, will be missed.

"I want them to know that we're not mad at them," Sallee said, sobbing. "We just want closure. If somebody — if they could just come forward, I just want them to know that we don't hate them. I just want them to know what a great person he was, and what they did to our family."

The family sees Egan not as he died — inexplicably lying on a dark, lonely road late at night — but as a charismatic ball of energy given to cracking jokes, seeking out new adventures and lavishing affection on his two young children. Egan — a black belt in karate, family members said — was small in stature but freakishly strong. He was married, having had his children by another woman.

"He was really smart, and he had a really big heart. If he had 50 cents to his name and you needed 49 of it, he would give it all to you, and he wouldn't ask for anything back. He wouldn't think anything of it," Sallee said.

Citing the report that Egan was waving at cars on I-69 Friday night, mother Jackie Egan chooses to believe her son was trying to hitch a ride to her house or his father's house. He didn't have a car of his own.

"We think he was just trying to catch a ride. He wasn't just out there being a maniac," she said.

Accompanied by her best friend, Egan undertook a poignant mission Sunday afternoon. She can't pinpoint the exact spot where her son lost his life — but she's certain he would have been wearing a cross necklace he loved. She and her friend went to that stretch of I-69 Sunday and scanned both sides of the roadway from one exit to another. They didn't find it.

The family is desperate to retrieve the necklace, a cherished memento. The hunt for it gives them a mission too, something to focus on other than their crushing sense of loss.

"We keep hoping we'll wake up, and this is just a horrible dream," Egan said.

