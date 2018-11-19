— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

You’re well-aware of the daily discounts you can get on groceries and home essentials at Costco, but did you know your favorite wholesale store also offers major Black Friday deals? From early-bird sales to Thanksgiving-only deals, Costco is providing us with some much-needed holiday spirit and savings on personal electronics, vacuums, and more. To help you make sense of what’s worth buying and which products are discounted when, we’ve sorted through Costco’s offerings, compared prices, and tested many of the products ourselves. While some of the best Black Friday deals are already available right now, many of our favorites are Thanksgiving exclusives.

The best Costco Black Friday 2018 deals available now:

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Surface Pen and Type Cover—$799.99 (Save $330): This bundle deal demands attention—a new Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5, Surface Pen and Surface Type Cover for $800. If you’re in the market for a hybrid laptop, this is one of the best deals you’re going to get. LG Styler WiFi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System—$999.99 (Save $700): We’re obsessed with the LG Styler, a mini home laundromat that reduces wrinkles, odors and allergens on the clothes you wear every day. This is by far the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and it’s the lowest price being offered by any major retailer throughout Black Friday. Vizio 36" 5.1 Channel SmartCast Soundbar System—$149.99 (Save $50): We recently tested this soundbar system from Vizio and were wildly impressed by its sound quality and controls, so this deal immediately caught our eye. If you’re trying to spend under $200 to improve your home theater, consider this deal.

Costco’s physical stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but that hasn’t stopped them from offering up some major online-only discounts on turkey day. These Thanksgiving Day-only deals on laptops, iPads, and monitors are some of the best you’ll see this season—be sure to have your Costco membership info ready:

While Costco's most choice deals are happening on or before Thanksgiving, there are still a handful of great in-store and online deals that will be going live on Black Friday proper, including some on Bose headphones, Dyson vacuums, and Fitbits:

Still aren’t seeing the perfect deals you’re looking for? We'll update this post as soon as we find any more Costco deals worth highlighting throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com