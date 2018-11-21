— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
If you're still looking for killer online Black Friday deals but don't want to give Amazon all (or any of) your money, other major retailers like Target, eBay, Best Buy, and Kohl's are your friend. They're offering some serious sales today, and we've rounded up the best ones still available for you.
We’re vetting all the best Black Friday deals for you in real time, but if you're looking for a specific retailer, you're in the right place.
The best Black Friday deals still available at Target, eBay, Kohl's, and more:
Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red JoyCon—$259.99 on eBay (Save $40): Anyone on your list who enjoys gaming will love unwrapping a Switch this year. And it's got free shipping!
Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack)—$119.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is actually the same as what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.
Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$238 at Walmart (Save $40): This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device instead of the built-in features. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either, so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$279.99 at Macy's (Save $60): Our favorite stand mixer is still on sale at Macy's in some beautiful colors.
Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker—$49.99 at Target (Save $25): Our favorite multi-cooker (better than the Instant Pot!) is currently at one of its lowest prices this year.
While those deals are our top picks, there are lots more where they came from. Here are some other great Black Friday deals, organized by retailer:
Target
Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera—$599.99 at Target (Save $300)
Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25)
Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Gold)—$39.99 at Target (Save $25)
Acer Aspire E5-575T-3678 Notebook—$399.99 at Target (Save $30)
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook—$119.99 at Target (Save $80): This sale ends on Saturday!
HP 14-inch Chromebook with touchscreen—$169.99 at Target (Save $110)
KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Stand Mixer—$189.99 at Target (Save $60): It's the same price at Amazon and Macy's too!
Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930 Smart Robot Vacuum—$399.99 at Target (Save $200): This is the best price we've seen in this higher-end smart robot vacuum. Ecovacs' lower-end models always performs well in our tests, so we're confident this one will wow you.
iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum—$199 at Target (Save $30): This affordable smart robot vacuum originally cost $300, but typically sells for $230. This is the best price we've ever seen for this Alexa-enabled Roomba.
Fitbit Versa—$149 at Target (Save $50): This is the first time we've ever seen this fitness tracker on sale!
Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush—$79.99 at Target (Save $50): This typically $130 toothbrush is among the best, and this is the lowest price we've seen.
Oral-B Pro 8000 Series Electric Toothbrush—$139.94 at Target (Save $40): This typically $180 smart toothbrush is also on sale for the lowest ever.
Google Home Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99 at Target (Save $50)
Target Home Decor Sale—Save up to 40% with the code "TURKEY": If you're in the market for new bedding, furniture, decor, or other home accessories, this is your chance to get great savings. These sales are online only!
Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Target: This is great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
Kohl's
JoJo Siwa Headphones—$12.99 at Kohl's (Save $17): If your kids have ever asked for these popular headphones, this sale is the best time to make their dreams come true.
Playstation VR Astro Bot and Moss bundle—$199.99 at Kohl’s (Save $99)
Sony DualShock Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Berry Blue)—$44.99 at Kohl's (Save $20)
ecobee 3 Light Smart Thermostat—$139.99 at Kohl's (Save $30)
Google Home Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$79 at Kohl's (Save $50)
eBay
HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 on eBay (Save $15): This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Rocket League—$209 at eBay (Save $140)
Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 at eBay (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? Best Buy also has it for $400 if you want to pick it up at your local store.
Samsung QN82Q6FN 82" Smart QLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR—$2,599 on eBay (Save $400): If you want the biggest TV you've ever seen in real life, this is a great option. It's basically twice as big as what most people have.
Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum—$159.99 on eBay (Save $90): The Small Ball is a great vacuum, and we're loving this sale price from Dyson's eBay outlet store. After testing it, our vacuum expert found that it was lightweight and comfortable to use, but the regular price was too high considering other options are equally as good for less. But with this sale, it might be time to invest in a Dyson.
Dyson V7 Animal + HEPA vacuum—$164.99 on eBay (Save $335): Yes, you read that right. This is 66% off right now!
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)—$219.99 on eBay (Save $180): This hair dryer is one of the nicest we tested, and its high price tag was one of the main reasons it lost to the Harry Josh (also on sale for $132 with accessories). But right now you can get a refurbished version for the usual cost of the Harry Josh—that's nearly 50% less than you can find it elsewhere.
Nest Indoor Smart Security Camera—$129 on eBay (Save $70): This is our favorite indoor camera.
Macy's
KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Stand Mixer—$189.99 at Macy's (Save $60)
KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$279.99 at Macy's (Save $60): Our favorite stand mixer is still on sale at Macy's in some beautiful colors.
Macy’s—Gift sets for $10: Get great sets from Origins, Philosophy, Esteé Lauder, and more, as well as discounted products and gifts with purchase, through Nov. 24.
Best Buy
Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods—$129 at Best Buy (Save $30): Apple’s Airpods rarely see much of a discount from their retail price of $159, but the super popular wireless headphones will be on sale a few places for Black Friday. If you don’t mind going refurb, the best true wireless earbuds are available for the lowest price we've ever seen from Best Buy.
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Overear Wireless Headphones (Porcelain Gold)—$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $150): These headphones are stylish, trendy, and just had another $10 taken off the already amazing pre-Black Friday price.. And you get 3 months of Apple Music free with your purchase!
Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds—$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $20): If the kid wants Beats headphones, but $200+ is outside your budget, these little earbuds are the perfect compromise.
GoPro Hero7 Waterproof HD 4K Camera (+ 128GB SD Card and $30 Best Buy Gift Card)—$399.99 at Best Buy (Save $299.99): Aspiring vloggers will love unwrapping this gift, especially with the free 128GB SD card. You can even keep the $30 e-gift card for yourself or gift it to someone else on your list.
Tile Tracker 4-Pack with a free Google Home Mini—$49.99 at Best Buy (Save $65)
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft—$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $100): What's not to love about this sale? Minecraft is fun for all ages, too.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift.
Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
Walmart
Retro Arcade Machine (Pac-Man or Galaga)—$249 (save $50): Why not?
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
