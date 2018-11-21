— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Black Friday has finally arrived and so have the TV deals. There are almost too many to count, but we've got a list of our top ten, hand-picked by the TV experts at Reviewed. Whether it's a big screen, small screen, audio, or a universal remote control, there's a TV to be found today. Not enough? See all the Black Friday deals, updated constantly.

1. LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.

2. LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. Although we've found lower prices with a Massdrop sale, we still think this a great deal, plus you can get Prime shipping. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.

3. Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.

4. Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red JoyCon—$259.99 on eBay (Save $40): Anyone on your list who enjoys gaming will love unwrapping a Switch this year. And it's got free shipping!

5. Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the best streaming device, and now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. Ditch cable and start streaming.

6. Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.

7. Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.

8. Samsung Q9FN 75-In. QLED Smart 4K TV—$3,499.99 at Massdrop (Save $2,500): If you want to most advanced TV on the block, QLED is the way to go and the Samsung Q9 series is the best of the best. It's got a huge price tag, but for a 75-inch screen at nearly half off, it may be worth it.

9. Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.

10. Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.

