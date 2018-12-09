WASHINGTON – Sen. Lindsey Graham often plays golf with President Donald Trump, but he wasn't willing to lie for the privilege, veteran journalist Bob Woodward says in his new book about the Trump White House.

During immigration talks in the Oval Office last January, Trump reportedly said that America didn't need more immigrants from "shithole countries" such as Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., repeated Trump's comments publicly, and Graham, R-S.C., backed him up despite the president's denials.

Two days later, Trump called Graham from his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to Woodward's book "Fear: Trump in the White House," which came out Tuesday.

"I didn't say some of the things that he said I said," Trump told Graham, referring to Durbin.

"Yeah, you did," Graham insisted, according to Woodward's book.

"Well, some people like what I said," Trump responded.

"I'm not one of them," Graham said. "I want to help you. I like playing golf with you. But if that's the price of admission, count me out."

Graham has managed to walk a fine line with Trump, acting as both a close adviser and an outspoken critic. The two men apparently got past the feud over Trump's crude language about black and Latino immigrants, and Graham remains one of Trump's frequent golfing buddies.

Trump has denounced Woodward's book as "fiction."

