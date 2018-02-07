Boston hotels with great deals in July, according to TripAdvisor DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston-Cambridge is priced from $254 on TripAdvisor. It is ranked 49 of 86 hotels in Boston. 01 / 10 DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston-Cambridge is priced from $254 on TripAdvisor. It is ranked 49 of 86 hotels in Boston. 01 / 10

Boston has much to offer all-year round: colonial history, diverse neighborhoods, performing arts, a vibrant dining scene, and plenty of sporting events.

But the summer is a special time in Boston, and July is the month when this cosmopolitan city puts on its best show.

Boston Harborfest, the country’s largest Fourth of July Festival, culminates in the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

The party continues throughout the month as Bostonians and visitors take advantage of all the city’s parks and outdoor attractions, by land and by sea.

Boston Harbor sightseeing cruises give people a chance to cool off in the summer breeze. Back on shore, people can take Freedom Trail Foundation Tours.

Sports lovers can take in a baseball game at Fenway Park. Music lovers can go see top acts perform at Gillette Stadium or Blue Hills Bank Pavilion.

Travelers don’t have to pay to listen to great music. Many events are free, such as the Brewer Park Plaza summer concerts and summer jazz concerts every Sunday on Spectacle Island.

USA TODAY asked TripAdvisor to identify hotels in Boston with high ratings and reasonable rates for July. The review and booking site came up with 10 lodging options with at least a “four bubble” rating with rates under $300. Browse the slideshow above for their trip-inspiring picks.

