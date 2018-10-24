Burger King joins numerous other restaurant chains in unveiling its own spooky treat for the Halloween season -- the Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry slushie, but some consumers are saying it's turning their poop odd colors.

One Twitter user claims the frosty beverage turned their poop a "blackish blue."

Dear @BurgerKing ,



Your "Spooky Black cherry" slushy turned my poop blackish blue. Thanks.



(Just like those spooky black bun sandwiches.)...



Thanks. — Sonoma Marten™ 🌐 (@MartenMadness) October 15, 2018

Another person says it turned their poop "neon blue"

The drink isn't just affecting consumers' poop, but their tongues as well, according to one Twitter user.

They said the drink turned their tongue black.

Others aren't deterred by the spooky colors. In fact, they want to see it for themselves.

Doing an experiment to see what color my poop turns if I drink 2 of the black cherry slushees from @BurgerKing lol — 𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚎 (@trumpetTrace) October 16, 2018

© 2018 WTLV