Burger King joins numerous other restaurant chains in unveiling its own spooky treat for the Halloween season -- the Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry slushie, but some consumers are saying it's turning their poop odd colors.
One Twitter user claims the frosty beverage turned their poop a "blackish blue."
Another person says it turned their poop "neon blue"
The drink isn't just affecting consumers' poop, but their tongues as well, according to one Twitter user.
They said the drink turned their tongue black.
Others aren't deterred by the spooky colors. In fact, they want to see it for themselves.
