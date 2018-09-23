MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Newsflash for consumers. If you just bought the new Apple iPhone XS Max and spent the weekend testing the new and improved camera, you might be wondering, "Does the emperor have new clothes?"

The answer is no. The differences in picture quality for the Max, the biggest and most expensive iPhone ever, are so subtle versus last year's iPhone 8 Plus. So if you take back-to-back shots in daylight, as I did this weekend, you might not be able to see the difference. Ditto for video.

Photo of palm trees in Manhattan Beach on new and improved iPhone XS Max

Jefferson Graham

But if you move indoors with the lights really low, you will see a big difference in brighter colors, more detail and an overall more pleasing photograph.

Housekeeping: Apple introduced the new and improved camera, with extra pixels and promised better low-light performance for the XS, which starts at $999 and the XS Max (starting at $1,099). Both phones went on sale Friday.

The third edition, the XR, will be out in October. It has the same camera and features, except just one lens – the wide angle camera, instead of the dual-lens – which brings in slight telephoto, like on the XS and XS Max, 8 Plus and 7 Plus.

Directly below, photos of our favorite model, Mr. Jinx, were taken on the Max and 8 Plus. (You'll recall that last year, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus phones were released in September and followed up with the X in November. The 8 Plus and X have the same camera, except for the ability to blur the background on a selfie with the X)

In the images of the family cat, you can see brighter and better reproduction of the colors, even though he was shot in super low, evening light.

These photos, below, of a Manhattan Beach lifeguard station, were taken at early morning, around 8 a.m., and the differences here are very subtle. The Max appears to be ever so slightly sharper.

Here's an example of a cool new feature on the Max phones, using Portrait mode, which allows you to blur the background of photos and is available on the Max, XS, X and 8 Plus editions. Now, with the XS and Max phones, you can also dial in the degree of background blur, after you've taken the shot, using software trickery. (Just click EDIT from the Camera Roll, adjust and save.)

Look at the top of the Daffy Duck glass below, and you'll see how the top is out of focus, compared with the 8 Plus shot, which has less extreme background blur. The Daffy shots show how to dial in the blur, at a simulated f 4.5 aperture versus a f 1.4.

Apple says the ability to make these selections before you take the shot will be coming soon in a software update.

Here's another back to back in low evening kitchen light with our friends Tony and Coni. Look at the shadows in Tony's eyes on the Max and you'll see how there's more detail offered on XS Max.

The video quality on the new phone is stellar. I shot this clip in 4K, at 30 frames per second, from under the Manhattan Beach Pier. (It looked just as good on the 8 Plus, by the way.)

Apple says the cameras on the XS and XS Max offer "more highlight and shadow detail," to your photos with an image sensor offering, "deeper, larger pixels," that excel in low light.

They feature the same dual-lens feature seen on the 7, 8 and X phones, with one wide-angle lens and a 2x zoom with a portrait lens.

The cameras themselves are one amazing engineering feat, rivaling the best point-and-shoot cameras. While they are still not as sharp as a full-size digital SLR, no one asked them to be either. They do amazing work for snapshots in decent light, family portraits and selfies, and the new models are truly new and improved in darker settings.

But if you're on a budget, you don't have to spend nearly $1,500 to get the biggest and best- in-class iPhone. Unless you're planning on only shooting during the evenings, in darkly lit parties, the 7 Plus (which starts at $569) has the same dual-lens system, while the 8 Plus (at $669) should be just a little sharper. For $750, the price of the XR, you'll get the new and improved camera, and just one lens. I like the portrait lens, but if finances are an issue, I'd pick up the XR over a 7 Plus or 8 Plus for the enhanced features.

Have questions about which iPhone to buy? I'm happy to help. Look for me on Twitter, where I'm @jeffersongraham

