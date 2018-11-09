Behind the scenes: Boeing's Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina
01 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
02 / 75
x
03 / 75
A Boeing employee works on a Dreamliner as it makes its way through final assembly in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017.
04 / 75
A Boeing 787 sculpture provides a fitting welcome to one of the administration buildings at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line in North Charleston, S.C. (Feb. 21, 2017).
05 / 75
Visitors to Boeing's South Carolina assembly line are treated to many visual displays explaining the company's operation there. (Feb. 21, 2017).
06 / 75
Photography is mostly off-limits at Boeing's 787 Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina. Here, a photographer stops at a designated photo stop during a facility tour on Feb. 21, 2017.
07 / 75
Portions of Boeing 787 fuselages go through Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) machines at the company's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. The machines help apply carbon fiber tape.
08 / 75
Portions of Boeing 787 fuselages go through Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) machines at the company's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. The machines help apply carbon fiber tape.
09 / 75
Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
10 / 75
Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
11 / 75
Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
12 / 75
Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
13 / 75
Photography is mostly off-limits at Boeing's 787 Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina. Here, a photographer stops at a designated photo stop during a facility tour on Feb. 21, 2017.
14 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages go through the "Join Cell" process at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
15 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages go through the "Join Cell" process at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
16 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages go through the "Join Cell" process at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
17 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
18 / 75
Workers tend to portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
19 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
20 / 75
A Boeing 787 sculpture provides a fitting welcome to one of the administration buildings at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line in North Charleston, S.C. (Feb. 21, 2017).
21 / 75
x
22 / 75
x
23 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
24 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
25 / 75
x
26 / 75
Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
27 / 75
Portions of Boeing fuselages are seen along Boeing's South Carolina assembly line. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the longer one (second from the bottom) is for Boeing's longest version of the jet, the 787-10.
28 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
29 / 75
A Boeing Dreamliner fuselages works its way through the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
30 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
31 / 75
A "stay safe" sign drives home an overarching message as Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
32 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
33 / 75
Work takes place on Boeing's 787 assembly line in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Seen here is the Mid Body building of the South Carolina facility.
34 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
35 / 75
x
36 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
37 / 75
Work takes place at Boeing's South Carolina Dreamliner assembly on Feb. 21, 2017.
38 / 75
The Palmetto trees around the assembly line give Boeing's South Carolina assembly line a distinctly different feel than the company's bigger facility in Everett, Wash.
39 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
40 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
41 / 75
x
42 / 75
Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017.
43 / 75
The Palmetto trees around the assembly line give Boeing's South Carolina assembly line a distinctly different feel than the company's bigger facility in Everett, Wash. Here, journalists make their way from the Mid Body building to the Final Assembly area on Feb. 21, 2017.
44 / 75
Dreamliners begin to take their more recognizable shape here in the Final Assembly building on Boeing's 787 assembly line in South Carolina. Dreamliners for Oman Air and Aeromexico are among these seen here on Feb. 21, 2017.
45 / 75
Boeing's Final Assembly in South Carolina is a U-shaped production line that sits in a 1.2-million square-foot facility. It has a footprint of 10-1/2 football fields, according to Boeing.
46 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing's U-shaped Final Assembly building in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017.
47 / 75
The distinctive wing of this Boeing 787 is seen as the jet makes its way through Boeing's Final Assembly building in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017.
48 / 75
Dreamliners for China's Xiamen Air (left) and Oman Air are seen in final assembly at Boeing's 787 line in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017.
49 / 75
In Boeing's voluminous, 1.2M square-foot Final Assembly building in South Carolina, support teams are located on the floor to assist with the assembly process.
50 / 75
Boeing's South Carolina facility opened in 2011 with the first 787 roll-out coming in April 2012.
51 / 75
A Boeing employee performs some work above the wing of a Dreamliner as it goes through final assembly at the jetmaketr's South Carolina factory on Feb. 21, 2017.
52 / 75
x
53 / 75
x
54 / 75
x
55 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
56 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
57 / 75
x
58 / 75
x
59 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
60 / 75
Dreamliners for Air France and Aeromexico were among those making their way through Boeing's U-shaped 787 final assembly on Feb. 21, 2017.
61 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
62 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
63 / 75
A Dreamliner bound for Air France makes its way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
64 / 75
A Boeing welcome sign at its South Carolina 787 delivery center indicates which airlines will be flying away with new jets from the facility.
65 / 75
Work is performed on a Dreamliner as it goes through final assembly at Boeing's South Carolina facility on Feb. 21, 2017.
66 / 75
A Dreamliner wing moves past a floor work station at Boeing's 787 assembly line in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017.
67 / 75
Boeing's expansive Final Assembly building in South Carolina occupies 1.2 million square feet.
68 / 75
A Xiamen Air Dreamliner makes its way through final assembly at Boeing's South Carolina factory on Feb. 21, 2017.
69 / 75
Light streams in from windows over looking the Final Assembly floor as two Dreamliners pass in different directions on the U-shape line on Feb. 21, 2017.
70 / 75
Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017.
71 / 75
An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 sits in front of Boeing's first-ever 787-10 in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The "dash 10" is Boeing's biggest variant of the 787 and is expected to make its first flight this spring.
72 / 75
Boeing's unique 'Dreamlifer' is seen from the rear in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The cargo plane hauls large portions of the 787 that are too big to haul in typical cargo jets. An entire 787 fuselage can be flown inside it.
73 / 75
The Boeing name and logo graces on of the buildings at the company's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 22, 2017.
74 / 75
Boeing's unique 'Dreamlifer' is seen from the rear in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
75 / 75
An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 sits in front of Boeing's first-ever 787-10 in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The "dash 10" is Boeing's biggest variant of the 787 and is expected to make its first flight this spring.

Boeing expects China to buy 7,690 new airplanes in the next 20 years as demand in both the leisure and business markets expands in the world’s most populous nation. 

Boeing’s estimate of China’s aviation appetite was included in the company’s “2018 China Current Market Outlook” that looks at forward demand there. The projection is a 6.2 percent increase over Boeing’s projection from 2017. 

"The growth in China can be attributed to the country's growing middle class, which has more than tripled in the last 10 years and is expected to double again in the next 10," Randy Tinseth, Boeing Commercial Airplanes' vice president of marketing, said in a statement quoted by Reuters

China has become a top battleground market for Boeing and its European rival Airbus, each of which  is hoping to win the bulk of that nation’s demand for new commercial jetliners. 

PHOTOS Behind the scenes at the Boeing Field flight line (story continues below)

Behind the scenes at the Boeing Field flight line
01 / 27
Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017.
02 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
03 / 27
Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017.
04 / 27
Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017.
05 / 27
Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017.
06 / 27
Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017.
07 / 27
Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017.
08 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
09 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
10 / 27
Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017.
11 / 27
A Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' taxis after landing at the Boeing Field in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
12 / 27
A Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' taxis after landing at the Boeing Field in Seattle on June 29, 2017.
13 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
14 / 27
The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
15 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
16 / 27
The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
17 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
18 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
19 / 27
Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017.
20 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
21 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
22 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
23 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
24 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
25 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
26 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.
27 / 27
Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.

The 7,690 airplanes that Boeing expects China to purchase between now and 2037 would be worth more than $1 trillion, according to the jet maker. 

“China is currently the world’s second-largest airplane market and will become the largest market in the world over the next 10 years,” Boeing spokesman Todd Kelley added in a statement to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog. 

Of the planes in Boeing’s China forecast, more than 6,000 – about 75 percent of the expected total – are expected to be for single-aisle aircraft typically used for short- and medium-haul flights. Boeing projects the remaining 1,620 aircraft orders from China to be for widebody jets. 

If the forecast holds, that figure would triple the number of widebody planes currently in the fleet of Chinese airlines, according to Reuters

However, there is one looming dark cloud for Boeing in its efforts secure its share of China's future aircraft demand.

Bloomberg News notes that while "Boeing has maintained a narrow lead over Airbus in the Asian country, ... that edge may be at risk if China were to include commercial aircraft in its retaliatory tariff measures against the U.S."

TODAY IN THE SKYPhoto tour: Behind the scenes at the Boeing widebody factory in Everett

Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory
01 / 36
Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex.
02 / 36
A KLM Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" works its way through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
03 / 36
Media members take photos of Boeing’s assembly line on June 28, 2017. Aside from special media tours, photography is not allowed at the Boeing assembly line.
04 / 36
The “Twin Aisle Cafe” employee dining establishment is seen behind a Boeing 777 that’s moving its way through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
05 / 36
Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
06 / 36
In this shot of the Boeing assembly line floor in Everett, Wash., the 777 line can be seen on the left while the 787 line is one the right. (June 28, 2017)
07 / 36
Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
08 / 36
The 'Dreamliner Diner' employee restaurant can be seen between a giant American flag and the wing of a 787 at Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
09 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 nears the end of the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
10 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 nears the end of the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
11 / 36
Engine covers are seen waiting for assembly along Boeing's 787 line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
12 / 36
Boeing 777 sections move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
13 / 36
An employee performs work on a Boeing 777 as it moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
14 / 36
An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
15 / 36
Boeing pays homage to its 787 customers with this display of airline tails above its 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash. (June 28, 2017)
16 / 36
Plane enthusiasts have plenty of distractions at Boeing's Everett assembly line -- even in conference rooms, where large models tell the story of Boeing's planes.
17 / 36
An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
18 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
19 / 36
Workers sit at desks along the edge of the Boeing 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
20 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
21 / 36
Workers sit at desks along the edge of the Boeing 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
22 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
23 / 36
Media members take photos of Boeing’s assembly line on June 28, 2017. Aside from special media tours, photography is not allowed at the Boeing assembly line.
24 / 36
An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
25 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
26 / 36
Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex.
27 / 36
Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line.
28 / 36
Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line.
29 / 36
The aft section of a Boeing 787 comes through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
30 / 36
Boeing 787s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
31 / 36
A Boeing 787 is seen on Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
32 / 36
Boeing 787s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
33 / 36
Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
34 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
35 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
36 / 36
Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line.

TODAY IN THE SKYPhoto tour: Behind the scenes at the Boeing Dreamliner factory in South Carolina

Behind the scenes at Boeing's 787 factory in South Carolina (2018)
01 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
02 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
03 / 23
A journalist snaps cell phone photos of Boeing 787 aircraft in final assembly at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
04 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
05 / 23
A giant Boeing 787 model graces a visitor lobby at the company's Charleston, S.C., final assembly plant during a media tour on March, 25, 2018.
06 / 23
Boeing 787 tails bearing Scoot and Singapore Airlines rest inside of Boeing's Charleson, S.C., factory floor on March 25, 2018.
07 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
08 / 23
Stefan Loe of Singapore, visiting on behalf of Singapore Airlines, snaps cell phone photos of Boeing 787 aircraft in final assembly at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
09 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
10 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
11 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
12 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
13 / 23
A Boeing 787-10 destined for Singapore Airlines rests on the final assembly floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., factory on March 25, 2018.
14 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
15 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
16 / 23
Aft barrell fuselage sections for Boeing 787s are readied for use at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
17 / 23
A set of main landing gear destined for a Boeing 787 awaits installation at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
18 / 23
A Boeing 787-10 destined for Scoot rests on the final assembly floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., factory on March 25, 2018.
19 / 23
A Boeing 787-10 destined for Scoot rests on the final assembly floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., factory on March 25, 2018.
20 / 23
Aft barrell fuselage sections for Boeing 787s are readied for use at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
21 / 23
Aft barrell fuselage sections for Boeing 787s are readied for use at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
22 / 23
Aft barrell fuselage sections for Boeing 787s are readied for use at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
23 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.

PHOTOS: Korean Air shows off its brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliner in South Carolina

Korean Air shows off its brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliner
01 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
02 / 69
Boeing and Korean Air officials perform a ceremonial ribbon-cutting during the delivery ceremony for the carrier's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
03 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
04 / 69
Korean Air’s first class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The first and business class cabins are the same, with Korean saying the difference between the cabins will be in its service levels.
05 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
06 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
07 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
08 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
09 / 69
Exit-row economy seats offer Korean Air passengers some extra legroom. The carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
10 / 69
The cockpit of Korean Air's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen on Feb. 22, 2017, in North Charleston, S.C.
11 / 69
The cockpit of Korean Air's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen on Feb. 22, 2017, in North Charleston, S.C.
12 / 69
Boeing and Korean Air officials sign delivery papers during the delivery ceremony for the carrier's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
13 / 69
In an aviation industry staple, a special airline-themed cake was rolled out for the occasion as Korean Air took delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017
14 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
15 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
16 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
17 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
18 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
19 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 factory in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. A Boeing C-17 military aircraft treated onlookers when it flew within view of the 787.
20 / 69
A Boeing C-17 military aircraft treated onlookers when it flew within view of the 787.
21 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
22 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
23 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
24 / 69
The red carpet is rolled out at Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., in preparation for the delivery ceremony of Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
25 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
26 / 69
Korean Air pilots and other crew look on at Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., in preparation for the delivery ceremony of Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
27 / 69
Korean Air president Walter Cho speaks during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
28 / 69
The red carpet is rolled out at Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., in preparation for the delivery ceremony of Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
29 / 69
xxx
30 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
31 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
32 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
33 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
34 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
35 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen ring delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 factory in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
36 / 69
xx
37 / 69
Korean Air’s first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen from inside Boeing’s South Carolina delivery center on Feb. 22, 2017.
38 / 69
Korean Air’s first class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The first and business class seats will be the same, but Korean says cabins will be differentiated by service levels.
39 / 69
Korean Air president Walter Cho (left) and Boeing executives gave interviews to media in the business class cabin of Korean Air's new Boeing 787 on Feb. 22, 2017.
40 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
41 / 69
The red carpet is rolled out at Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., in preparation for the delivery ceremony of Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
42 / 69
The red carpet is rolled out at Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., in preparation for the delivery ceremony of Korean Air's first 787-9 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
43 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
44 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
45 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
46 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
47 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
48 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
49 / 69
A galley area is seen on Korean Air's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
50 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
51 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
52 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
53 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
54 / 69
The rear galley is seen on Korean Air's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
55 / 69
A control screen for flight attendants is seen in the rear galley on Korean Air's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
56 / 69
Korean Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
57 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
58 / 69
A lavatory is seen in economy on Korean Air's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Feb. 22, 2017.
59 / 69
Korean Air’s first class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
60 / 69
Korean Air’s first class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The first and business class cabins are the same, with Korean saying the difference between the cabins will be in its service levels.
61 / 69
Korean Air’s first class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The first and business class cabins are the same, with Korean saying the difference between the cabins will be in its service levels.
62 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
63 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
64 / 69
The cockpit of Korean Air's first-ever Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen on Feb. 22, 2017, in North Charleston, S.C.
65 / 69
Two of the lavatories in the economy cabin of Korean Air's Boeing 787 can open into each other, part of an effort to accommodate passengers using wheelchairs.
66 / 69
Korean Air’s economy cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
67 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
68 / 69
Korean Air’s business class cabin is seen as the carrier showed off its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during delivery ceremony festivities at Boeing’s 787 facilities in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
69 / 69
Korean Air's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen from inside Boeing's delivery center in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017.
636343734796035561-IMG-7219.JPG
Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex.
Ben Mutzabaugh, USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com