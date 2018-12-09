Model, cookbook author and social media aficionado Chrissy Teigen had Twitter going gaga when she sent out a call to action to her followers in the Los Angeles area in September 2017.

She needed six brown bananas, "not four, not five," but six brown bananas. She was in the midst of researching and testing recipes for her latest cookbook, "Cravings: Hungry for More" (Clarkson Potter).

According to Teigen, "perfecting this single recipe took me nearly a year. That’s why I needed so many damn bananas." Luckily it will only take you an hour and 15 minutes to actually prepare and bake it.

Twitter's (And Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread

Ingredients:

2 cups mashed very ripe bananas*

4 eggs

2⁄3 cup canola oil, plus a little more to grease the pan

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus a little more for dusting the pan

2 cups sugar

1 (3.5-ounce) box vanilla instant pudding mix**

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 (3.5-ounce) bar dark chocolate, chopped into chunks

Salted butter, for serving

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325°F.

In a large bowl, combine the mashed bananas, eggs, and oil. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, sugar, pudding mix, baking soda, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and combine well BUT GENTLY. I swear this came out differently when I used an aggressive electric mixer. Fold in the coconut and chocolate chunks.

Grease and flour a Bundt pan (that means wipe a little grease all over the inside of the pan, dust it with flour, and tip it upside down to shake out any extra flour). Pour the batter into the pan. (This can also make two 8 × 4-inch loaves, but it’s so much more moist in one Bundt pan!)

Bake until the cake springs back when lightly pressed and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes. (Test it with a toothpick at around 50 minutes.) Let it cool slightly in the pan, then use a butter knife to gently release the cake from the sides of the pan and around the inner circle, then flip it onto a plate.

Let it cool and cut it into slices. Rewarm them and serve them with salty butter!!

*Get six brown bananas. Not four. Not five. Six. You will think you only need five because it looks like enough, but it will not be enough. You will get five, you will mash them, you will be about half an inch short and that makes a difference and you cannot get around it. Trust me.

**I won’t tell you what brand to use, but the right brand rhymes with smello. Don’t use banana-flavored pudding mix. I tried it. It is gross.

Recipes and photographs reprinted from Cravings: Hungry for More. Copyright © 2018 by Chrissy Teigen.

