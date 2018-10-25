Renowned auction house Christie's sold the first piece of art created by an algorithm for $432,500.

The painting, titled "The Portrait of Edmond Belamy," was completed by artificial intelligence managed by a Paris-based collective called Obvious, Christie's said.

According to an online catalog on Christie's website, the painting had been estimated to go for $7,000-$10,000.

The art work features a fictional person named Edmond de Belamy, described by Christie's as a "portly gentleman, possibly French and — to judge by his dark frockcoat and plain white collar — a man of the church."

The signature on the painting is the actual algorithm used to create it.

Obvious co-founder Hugo Caselles-Dupré said the AI was fed a data set of 15,000 portraits painted between the 14th and 20th centuries. The AI features a "Generator" which makes a new image, and a "Discriminator" which attempts to tell which images were made by man or the algorithm.

"The aim is to fool the discriminator into thinking that the new images are real-life portraits. Then we have a result," said Caselles-Dupré in a statement.

This isn't the first time the tech world has experimented with AI and art: Earlier this year, Google's Arts and Culture app gained viral fame after an update allowed users to take a selfie and attempt to match it with a famous work of art.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com