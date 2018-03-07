This Sunday, July 1, 2018, photo provided by the North Olmsted Police Department in North Olmsted, Ohio, shows Demetrius Pitts, of Maple Heights, Ohio, who was charged with trying to support terrorism. Federal authorities say Pitts talked often about his support for al-Qaida and recently scouted locations in Cleveland to attack people watching Fourth of July fireworks.

North Olmsted Police Department via AP

CLEVELAND — The day after the FBI arrested an Ohio man on accusations of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, an aunt said she was "thrown for a loop" on the news of her nephew's arrest.

The FBI announced Monday they had arrested Demetrius Pitts, also known as Abdur Raheem Rafiq, 48, of Maple Heights, Ohio, for allegedly plotting an attack in Cleveland on July 4 for al-Qaida.

"He's never been a violent person, so that's what I don't understand," said Diane Stoudemire, Pitts' aunt, in front of her home near Cincinnati on Monday.

"He had had some problems with drugs and everything. He came up without his father, which is my brother, that was killed before Demetrius was born. His mother passed away while Demetrius was in penitentiary, so he's been having such a hard time,” she said. But she added, she hadn’t seen or heard from Pitts in at least two years.

According to the FBI, the arrest of Pitts was more than two years in the making.

The man they call "an al-Qaida wannabe" first came to authorities' attention in 2017 with anti-American messages on Facebook.

An undercover agent got the rest.

Pitts bragged about planned mass casualties for the most American of holidays.

On Monday, FBI Special Agent Stephen Anthony, of the Cleveland Division, said, "Pitts suggested words to the effect 'I did tell myself that their holiday is coming up, the 4th of July. Independence day. What would hit them in the core? Blow up. Have a bomb.' "

More specifically, a 30-page criminal complaint said Pitts wanted to:

• Recruit people to kill Americans

• Chop off heads and hands and dispose of bodies

• Use remote control cars to detonate multiple bombs

"He looked for locations to park a van that would be packed with explosives," said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.

Agents said Voinovich Park on Lake Erie, would kick off the coordinated bombings followed by St. John's Cathedral, the Celebrezze Federal Building and the U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers.

"He wanted us to be afraid to speak our minds. He also wanted us to be afraid to gather together in public places," Herdman said.

Stoudemire said she "has no idea" why Pitts was in Cleveland but she said she knows this much, "If I see him I may want to hit him. But I would like to know what's wrong with him.”

Pitts’ threats went beyond Cleveland.

The FBI believes he was planning a bombing in Philadelphia similar to the one at the Oklahoma City Federal Building in 1995.

Pitts told an undercover agent that Philadelphia would be the "big target" and that the attack "will be done" on Labor Day, according to an affidavit. Pitts also pointed to possible targets, including Philadelphia's City Hall and a federal building, the court document said.

Pitts’ hearing before a federal judge was postponed until Thursday.

In a statement, Cleveland police said it is "not our policy to discuss tactics or personnel resources" regarding whether they would be increasing security Wednesday.

The statement concluded with “We continue to rely on the public to be our extra set of eyes and ears, to be vigilant, and when they "see something, say something."

In Washington, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that "President Trump commends the work of the DOJ and the FBI in helping stop this would-be attacker."

