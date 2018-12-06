Comcast just made its move.

On the heels of a federal judge's decision that AT&T's $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner should not be stopped for competitive reasons, Comcast has offered $65 billion in cash for 21st Century Fox film and TV studio assets, topping the Walt Disney Co.'s $52 billion they already agreed to offer.

The cable and Internet provider, which owns NBC Universal, said last month it planned an all-cash offer for the Fox studios and networks, but hadn't named the price. The Philadelphia-based Comcast was expected to wait for the judge's ruling in the Justice Department's suit against AT&T-Time Warner before making a formal bid.

The offer, for $35 a share, represents a 19% premium to Disney's all-stock offer, Comcast said. Comcast also offered to reimburse Disney for the $1.525 billion break-up fee Disney would have to pay for ending its contract with Fox.

Fox shareholders have scheduled a meeting for July 10 to vote on the Disney merger, but Comcast said they are seeking to reach an agreement before that

Comcast was in talks to make an offer for Fox last year, but ceded to Disney when it looked like the Department of Justice was going to rule against the AT&T-Time Warner merger due to anti-trust concerns.

Despite their grip on the nation's Internet, phone and pay-TV needs, companies like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T are aggressively seeking to add new businesses. An entertainment library, such as shows produced by Fox's studios and its regional sports networks, has emerged as a coveted alternative to the core subscription business now characterized by tepid wireless revenue growth and a shift by households to cut the cable cord.

The 21st Century Fox assets up for grabs include the historic 20th Century Fox movie studio, which has produced such classics as Miracle on 34th Street, Alien, Titanic, and the original Star Wars film, plus Fox's television studio (The Simpsons, Empire) and FX and National Geographic channels. They also include a one-third stake in Hulu, Fox's 22 regional sports networks and its stake in U.K.-based satellite TV and Internet provider Sky.

Disney, Comcast and Fox each currently hold 30% stakes in Hulu.

More: What could a Comcast-Disney duel for Fox mean for you … and the Marvel Universe?

More: AT&T can proceed with $85 billion bid for Time Warner, judge rules, paving way for landmark deal

A successful Comcast deal would be a blow to Disney and CEO Bob Iger, who has pinned Disney's future to hit movies and TV shows it could gain with Fox that could bolster Disney's own streaming services.

A Comcast win would spell disappointment for Marvel fans who may have looked forward to an X-Men mash-up film with ​​​​Marvel's ​​​The Avengers and Fox's X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four.

9. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) • Domestic box office gross: $627.6M • Worldwide box office gross: $1.91B • Production budget: $300.0M • Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo ALSO READ: The Divorce Capital of Every State

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

And Disney's hopes to secure the complete rights to Star Wars would also be thwarted by a Comcast deal.

More: Cord cutters: How Disney's deal to buy Fox assets will change TV, movies, sports

More: What's the future of the Fox network in the wake of Disney deal?

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com