A man who formerly worked as a pastor is facing murder, sodomy and kidnapping charges for allegedly attacking three women at a Catholic Supply store in the St. Louis suburb of Ballwin.

On Wednesday, St. Louis County authorities charged Thomas Bruce — 53 of Imperial, Missouri — in connection with a deadly Monday attack at the religious supply store.

Bruce, who had written on social media about his opposition to "gun-free zones," allegedly began the attack by retrieving a handgun after shopping in the store.

He's accused of forcing three women into a back room at gunpoint. There, he allegedly exposed himself and ordered them to "perform deviant sexual acts on him," according to a criminal complaint.

When one of the women refused to comply, Bruce allegedly shot her in the head.

He allegedly ordered the other women to continue the sexual acts and he later fled the scene.

"It seems to me a guy like this saw an opportunity — three women in the store alone," St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch said. It is not believed Bruce targeted the store for religious reasons, according to McCulloch.

Saying he's served as a police officer for more than three decades, Jon Belmar — ​​​the county's police chief — called the crime "one of the most disturbing things I've ever had occasion to investigate" in a statement published on social media Wednesday.

Bruce has religious connections in his past.

He founded an evangelical Christian church called Calvary Chapel in 2003. He also has been associated with several other ministries and churches across the state.

Bruce worked at Calvary Chapel as a pastor for a few dozen people until 2007, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, citing David Fitzgerald, a pastor at an affiliated church in the area.

A survey of Bruce's social media presence shows that he's spoken publicly against gun control and about veterans' issues.

"We should stop expecting criminals to follow the rules," he wrote last week. I'm hoping we end gun-free zones and put the criminals on notice that they will be stopped.”

He has posted often about veterans' issues, including a call to action just last week for people to support veterans who are considering suicide.

Bruce served in the U.S. Navy in the 1980s.

Bruce's arrest brought an end to a two-day manhunt. In the wake of the attack, some schools, churches and businesses closed in the area.

Bruce faces 17 counts, including first-degree murder, sodomy and attempted sodomy, kidnapping and other crimes. It wasn't yet clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

He has no previous criminal record in Missouri beyond a traffic ticket.

Bruce is jailed without bond and could be eligible for the death penalty.

