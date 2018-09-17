Experience the beauty of Ireland in fall on a seven-night, self-driven tour, for as low as $85 per night.

This customizable Authentic Ireland itinerary includes four-star accommodation, daily Irish breakfast, and a rental car. 

With this offer, choose from three different tour itineraries – including one for Ireland’s west coast, with stops including iconic Killarney National Park, the Ring of Kerry, Blarney Castle and more.

The second route features jaunts through the medieval towns of Kilkenny and Killarney, as well as visits to historic landmarks such as Georgian Leixlip Manor and Castleton House.

The third option begins in Dublin and heads south, going along Atlantic Way’s gorgeous coastline. On this trip, drive through mountain passes and gardens with famous Ireland greenery.

Book by Sept. 30.

Terms and conditions

* The $598 price point is valid for October and November 2018 travel. Wild & Ancient and From Cove To Coast Travelers must arrive Sunday through Wednesday to take advantage of $598 price point.

Photo tour: The castles of Ireland
01 / 55
Johnstown Castle, County Wexford.
02 / 55
Bunratty Castle, County Clare.
03 / 55
Belfast Castle.
04 / 55
Dunluce Castle, County Antrim.
05 / 55
Blarney Castle, County Cork.
06 / 55
Ashford Castle, Cong, County Mayo.
07 / 55
Clifden Castle, County Galway.
08 / 55
Kilcoe Castle, County Cork.
09 / 55
Doonagore Castle, County Clare.
10 / 55
Clonmacnoise Castle, Co. Offaly.
11 / 55
Dublin Castle.
12 / 55
Kinbane Castle, County Antrim.
13 / 55
Rock Of Cashel, County Tipperary.
14 / 55
Ballycarbery Castle, Kerry.
15 / 55
Ballinskelligs Castle, Kerry.
16 / 55
Ballybunion Castle, County Kerry.
17 / 55
Blackrock Castle, County Cork.
18 / 55
Birr Castle, County Offaly.
19 / 55
Dunguaire Castle, County Galway.
20 / 55
King John's Castle, Limerick.
21 / 55
Cahir Castle, County Tipperary.
22 / 55
Killyleagh Castle, County Down.
23 / 55
Carrickfergus Castle, County Antrim.
24 / 55
Carrigaphooca Castle, County Cork.
25 / 55
Castlewellan Castle, County Down.
26 / 55
Kilbrittain Castle, County Cork.
27 / 55
Desmond Castle, County Limerick.
28 / 55
Donegal Castle, County Donegal.
29 / 55
Ross Castle, County Kerry.
30 / 55
Malahide Castle, County Dublin.
31 / 55
Dough Castle, County Clare.
32 / 55
Dromoland Castle, County Clare.
33 / 55
O'Briens Castle, County Galway.
34 / 55
Dromore Castle, County Limerick.
35 / 55
Dunseverick Castle, County Antrim.
36 / 55
Enniskillen Castle, County Fermanagh.
37 / 55
Kilkenny Castle, County Kilkenny.
38 / 55
Lismore Castle, County Waterford.
39 / 55
Lough Key Castle, County Roscommon,
40 / 55
Minard Castle, County Kerry.
41 / 55
Tully Castle, County Fermanagh.
42 / 55
Monea Castle, County Fermanagh.
43 / 55
Parke's Castle, County Leitrim.
44 / 55
Trim Castle, County Meath.
45 / 55
Athenry Castle, County Galway.
46 / 55
Aughnanure Castle, County Galway.
47 / 55
Carlow Castle, County Carlow.
48 / 55
Dungarvan Castle, County Waterford.
49 / 55
Kilcrea Castle, County Cork.
50 / 55
Lemaneagh Castle, County Clare.
51 / 55
Newton Castle, County Clare.
52 / 55
Rockfleet Castle, County Mayo.
53 / 55
Roscommon Castle, County Roscommon.
54 / 55
Sketrick Castle, County Down.
55 / 55
Threecastles Castle, County Wicklow.
