A Delta Air Lines flight attendant forced passengers off a plane at Fort Wayne International Airport after a dispute with a black flier over whether or not her phone was turned to airplane mode.

Robyn Rodgers of New York said in a post on Instagram that she was "unfairly ejected" from Delta flight 4527 after an attendant asked her to turn her phone on airplane mode. The attendant then stood over Rodgers waiting for her to select the phone setting, she said.

"I told her 'I know how to turn on airplane mode, you don’t have to stand over me,'" Rodgers said in a post. "She became agitated and said, 'If you’re gonna act like that we can go back to the gate and you can get off.' I held up my phone to show her that airplane mode was on."

Rodgers said the attendant left and came back to her seat, notifying Rodgers the plane would be returning to the gate, where she would be asked to leave the flight. Other passengers, including a Latina woman, who spoke up in defense of Rodgers were also removed, she said. A total of four adults and a child were removed from the flight. Some commenters suggested the interaction might have been racially motivated.

Video posted by Rodgers shows the attendant saying she asked Rodgers repeatedly to turn her phone to airplane mode. Another video at the airport shows an airline employee telling Rodgers she was removed because the flight attendant felt "unsafe." Video of the initial interaction wasn't shown.

The flight was a Delta Connections flight operated by SkyWest Airlines, CBS46 reports. A SkyWest spokesperson told the station the airline is reviewing reports from the flight and they are working with Delta to follow up with customers involved.

A Delta Air Lines representative told CBS46 the airline accommodated the needs of stranded passengers. Rodgers' said Wednesday the airline did not provide hotel accommodations for any of the passengers forced to stay the night.

Joel Shannon contributed to this report.

