Delta's firs Airbus A220 (CSeries) rolls out of Montreal paintshop
Delta's first Airbus A220 (formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries) rolled out of the paint shop in Mirabel, Quebec, on Sept. 13, 2018.
Delta Air Lines has increased its checked bag fees, joining United and JetBlue Airways.

The airline is now charging $30 for the first checked bag, up from $25, and $40 for the second checked bag, up from $35, according to its website.

American Airlines has resisted the increase so far but is widely expected to match its competitors. Southwest Airlines allows two free checked bags and executives have said there is no plan to change that.

JetBlue started the trend in late August when it became the first major U.S. carrier to charge $30 for the first checked bag. United Airlines joined the higher bag fee parade less than a week later.  Canadian carriers WestJet Airlines and Air Canada also raised bag fees in August.

Discounters Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air, whose bag fees vary by route and when the fees are paid, already have a minimum $30 first checked bag fee on some routes.

Delta collected nearly $908 million in baggage fees in 2017, according to the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics, triple the amount Delta and Northwest Airlines collected in 2008, when airlines began charging for the first two checked bags. (Delta and Northwest merged in late 2008.)

How airline baggage makes it from check-in to the plane
At just about every airport, the route a bag takes from the check-in counter to the plane continues to be, essentially, the same.
A bag gets tagged at check-in witha traditional label - with Delta's RFID tag embedded as well.
A Delta Air Lines counter agent puts a checked bag onto the belt behind the check-in counter.
Delta Air Lines' Dereck Howard points to the freeway-like conveyor system through the airport bag well.
Oversize and odd-size bags don't travel through the conveyor system.
The conveyor system first takes bags to and through the TSA's explosives detection system machinery.
Diverters help guide bags to different areas, or ramps, of the bag well "freeway" system.
Kim Farrington, a Delta Air Lines ramp agent at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, transfers a bag from the makeup area to a cart heading to a flight.
Kim Farrington uses a handheld scanner to identify bags he needs to pull off the makeup carousel for his flight.
Bags headed for a variety of flights are routed to each makeup area in the bag well at Sea-Tac.
Delta's Dereck Howard points out the flights these bags will be loaded on.
Baggage carts head out to a flight.
It can get hectic in the bag well, but the speed limit for tug drivers is 5 mph. Drivers going over the speed limit do get tickets.
A photo eye on a Delta Air Lines loading ramp can read the RFID tag embedded in luggage labels and alert passengers via an app that their bags are loaded.
Bags are transferred from a cart to an airplane.
A bag handler transfers inbound bags to a conveyor that will go to bag claim.
A bag handler gets ready to empty a cart of inbound bags onto a belt that will take them to bag claim.
Delta and some other airlines add or embed an RFID tag in addition to the traditional 10-digit luggage label.
Good "bag hygiene" can help keep bags from going astray.
Bag handlers practice good "belt hygiene" to keep things moving smoothly.
Bags arrive at the SEA baggage claim.
At Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, passengers in the terminal get a look at the baggage conveyor system through a clear panel in the floor.
