WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Thursday that Rep. Devin Nunes deserves a medal of honor for the courage he displayed by taking on the Department of Justice over the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. 

During a wide-ranging interview on Fox & Friends, Trump repeated his denial that there was any collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives and denounced special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as "disgraceful" and a "witch hunt." It was in that context that he said Nunes, the California Republican who serves as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, deserves the military's highest honor. 

"If this turns out as everyone thinks it will, Devin Nunes should get the Medal of Honor," he said. "What he's gone through, and his bravery, he should get a very important medal." 

Apparently realizing that the Medal of Honor is awarded for military valor, Trump then added, "Maybe we'll call it the Medal of Freedom because we actually give them, the high awards for civilians." 

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is America's highest civilian honor, awarded to individuals for their contributions to the U.S. and to the world. Several members of Congress have received the medal in the past, dating back to the Kennedy administration. Most recently, then-President Barack Obama awarded it to retiring Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md.

Nunes has been a vocal critic of the Russia investigation from the outset and has implied that it is the job of House Republicans to protect President Donald Trump from Mueller in a recording captured at a campaign fundraising event

The congressman also has accused investigators within the FBI and Department of Justice of anti-Trump bias and consistently pushed for documents related to the investigation to be shared with House Intelligence Committee. 

Trump said the Republicans who are trying to expose bias against him within the Justice Department are becoming "folk heroes." Although their efforts were often "stymied," he said "now it's coming out and it's really sad." 

"We've got a hornet's nest," Trump said. "I think I've done a great service to this country because I have exposed so much." 

Nunes and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi leave a meeting in the U.S. Capitol on April 4, 2017.
Nunes leaves the U.S. Capitol after a series of votes on March 28, 2017.
Nunes talks to reporters in the Capitol Visitor Center on March 24, 2017, where he announced that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort offered to testify before the committee.
Nunes leaves a closed meeting with fellow Intelligence Committee members on March 23, 2017, on Capitol Hill.
Nunes speaks to the media outside the White House after meeting with President Trump on March 22, 2017. He stated that communications from members of Trump's presidential team were captured as part of "incidental" surveillance.
House Intelligence ranking member Adam Schiff and Nunes talk with each other during a break in the committee's hearing on Russian meddling in the 2016 election on March 20, 2017.
Schiff and Nunes speak to the media about the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election on March 15, 2017.
Nunes answers questions at the U.S. Capitol during a press conference on March 2, 2017.
Nunes talks to reporters outside the committee's secure meeting room in the Capitol Visitor Center on Feb. 27, 2017.
Nunes speaks to reporters after attending the GOP weekly meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 14, 2017.
House Speaker Paul Ryan talks with Nunes and House Armed Services Chairman Mac Thornberry on June 9, 2016, as they prepared to unveil the national security plank of the Republican agenda.
Nunes speaks on Capitol Hill on Sept. 10, 2015, during a committee hearing on cyber threats.
