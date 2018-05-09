Thirty more people are sick after eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, which was recalled in June over salmonella concerns. That brings the total number of cases to 130, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

In an update Tuesday, the CDC told retailers not to sell any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal and customers not to buy or eat it. This update follows a CDC advisory in July, when the health agency also told people not to eat the cereal.

The latest illnesses were reported across 19 states. Three of those states were not on the CDC's previous update: Delaware, Maine and Minnesota. In total, at least 36 states have been affected by the tainted cereal.

Eating cereal contaminated with salmonella can cause serious illness, including fatal infections, fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, especially for young, frail or elderly people, according to the CDC. Healthy individuals typically recover in four to seven days with treatment.

More: All the things that were recalled this week: ground beef, nose sprays, homeopathic drugs

Reported illnesses linked to Honey Smacks date back to March, and affected children less than a year old to those as old as 95, according to the CDC.

More than 30 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

More: How salmonella may have ended up in Honey Smacks cereal and Goldfish crackers

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com