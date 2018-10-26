Wither the iPad?

On Tuesday, Apple is expected to unveil the latest iteration of the iPad at a big media event in New York. It's doubtful the release will be met with the thunder that usually accompanies iPhone introductions.

New models of the last few years have shown few substantial updates, and many consumers hold on to their original tablets for years. Apple still sells around 40 million iPads yearly, which, while hefty, pales in comparison to the 200-plus-million iPhones shipped yearly by Apple or compared to the Services division—that includes iTunes, iCloud and Apple Music—which has already generated over $15 billion revenue in 2018, just shy of double the iPad's $8 billion.

Still, when we reached out to social media to ask whether the iPad still mattered, we heard loud and clear yes, indeed, but not like the old days.

Amy Howorth, who sits on the City Council in Manhattan Beach, told us she uses her iPad for city meetings and at home to be entertained while on the sofa, meanwhile San Francisco publicist Jeff Koo said he hasn't pulled his iPad out in two years.

Gary Lambert, who hosts a weekend radio show on Sirius XM out of New York said he uses the iPad Pro all the time for reading articles and books, and "now that some of the movie and TV streaming services (like Netflix and Prime Video) let you temporarily download stuff, I do that whenever I travel. Not in any great hurry to get one of the new models, though. Happy with what I've got."

iPad Pro.

Apple

I have a 2nd gen iPad Pro that I use daily. It’s still relevant but caters to more of a niche market. Larger phones mean the average user doesn’t need a tablet. I’m interested to see the new models but won’t be upgrading. Still very satisfied with what I have — Matt Southern (@mattgsouthern) October 26, 2018

The iPad is currently available in four models:

—The iPad Pro, with a 12.9-inch screen, sells for $799.

—A smaller iPad Pro, with a 10.5-inch screen, is $649.

—The 7.9-inch iPad Mini, first introduced in 2015, is $399.

—The model that's just called iPad has a 9.7-inch screen and sells for $329.

The new iPad anticipated to come out of the New York event is expected to be redesigned in the style of the premium X models of iPhones, with edge-to-edge display and the removal of the Home button. Analysts see the iPad using the Face ID facial-recognition system, instead of thumbprint and possibly a new way to recharge the device, using the USB-C cable instead of the Lightning cable that Apple has been using for the last few years.

Apple is also expected to update the MacBook Air line of laptops and the AirPods, the Bluetooth wireless earphones that were first went on sale in 2017.

To watch the Apple event live, go to https://www.apple.com/apple-events at 7 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Apple only lets you view the live stream on the Safari browser on computers and mobile devices, so if you don't have Safari now, download it over the weekend.

What are your thoughts about the new iPads? Itching for an upgrade, or happy with what you have? Let's talk about it on Twitter, where I'm @jeffersongraham.

