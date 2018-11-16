WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump expressed regret in an interview to be aired this weekend for not marking Veterans Day with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

"I should have done that," the president told Fox News Sunday in an interview that will air on Sunday. "I was extremely busy on calls for the country."

Trump faced criticism this week for not laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington on Monday, the day the federal government closed to observe Veterans Day.

The president had no public schedule that day.

The decision came days after Trump was criticized for skipping a ceremony at a World War I cemetery in France because of rain. The president did attend and speak at another ceremony, at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial, while in Paris.

"In retrospect, I should have and I did last year and I will virtually every year," Trump said.

