SINGAPORE — After more than a half-century of hostility between their two countries, President Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un come face-to-face to try and strike a deal over the latter's nuclear weapons.

"Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly," Trump tweeted just hours before his sit-down with Kim. "But in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"

Trump and aides said they do not expect the summit to generate a comprehensive nuclear deal; they are instead looking to set up a process to negotiate an agreement in which North Korea gives up nuclear weapons in exchange foe economic assistance from the United States and other countries.

In the meantime, the global village eagerly anticipated extraordinary pictures from Singapore: The voluble 6-foot-2 American president who turns 72 years old on Thursday, greeting the 5-foot-7, 34-year-old reclusive dictator of North Korea, less than a year after each basically threatened the destroy the other's country with nukes.

The two leaders set the meeting for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Singapore time — prime time Monday back in the United States. The summit will take place at a resort on Sentosa island, just off the Singapore mainland.

Trump once derided Kim as "Little Rocket Man," and pledged to rain "fire and fury" on North Korea if continued to make nuclear threats; now the president says he is looking forward to getting to know his new negotiating partner.

Kim and his government are developing missiles that can carry nuclear weapons to the United States, and once denounced Trump as a blustery "dotard." Now they are willing to discuss denuclearization, but also want the United States and other countries to lift economic sanctions that have damaged their country.

Technically, both nations remain at war; only a ceasefire ended the Korean War in 1953. Trump and Kim may also discuss the prospects for a peace treaty involving South Korea, a development that some analysts believe could smooth negotiations on the nuclear weapons issue.

Both leaders have expressed optimism about their talks, yet each said they are prepared to walk out if things don't go well.

Each has plans to leave Sinagpore hours after their meetings wrap up, though Trump plans to speak to reporters about the developments. The president also has an interview scheduled with Sean Hannity of Fox News.

Trump enters the Kim summit less than a week after an acrimonious G-7 meeting in which he and long-time American allies argued about trade policy. Administration officials said allies like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not have criticized Trump on the eve of events in Singapore.

Many analysts are skeptical that Kim will ever agree to fully give up nuclear weapons, seeing them as essential to his nation's security, and his nation's very self-identity.

Still, they believe the initial Trump-Kim summit will at least yield an agreement to keep negotiating.

"Depends on how you define success," said James Goldgeier, a visiting senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations. "Both leaders will want to trumpet it as a success, but it seems like this will largely be a photo op both can use for their domestic purposes."

Goldgeier did express concern about one aspect of the summit: The plan for Trump and Kim to meet alone at one point, with only interpreters in the room. That could lead to misunderstandings, he said, with no witnesses in the room to record what is said.

"From a U.S. perspective, Trump has made clear he hasn’t prepared for the meeting, so he may say things to Kim that his advisers will want to walk back later if they are able to figure out what he’s told Kim," Goldgeier said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump is ready for the summit stage.

"A complete and verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korea Peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept," Pompeo said. "Sanctions will remain until North Korea completely and verifiably eliminates its weapons of mass destruction programs."

Trump has pledged to increase those economic sanctions if the nuclear talks break down.

North Korea, meanwhile, has defined denuclearization differently. They said it involves having the United States withdraw troops from South Korea and pulling back the nuclear umbrella over U.S. allies in the region.

It's also important that participants not oversell any progress made in Singapore, analysts said. That could also generate misunderstandings, and a breakdown that risks armed conflict over North Korea's nuclear weapons.

George A. Lopez, a professor at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame, said "each leader will proclaim to their national audiences the summit was a success," but they may also see some of the details differently.

"This soon after leads to uncertainty and ultimately to heightened tension regarding who was to blame for the breakdown of progress," said Lopez, who served on a United Nations panel for monitoring sanctions on North Korea. "And it will put the next meeting in jeopardy. Then the cycle repeats itself."

