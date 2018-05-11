In this file photo taken on September 29, 2017, billionaire entrepreneur and founder of SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the 68th International Astronautical Congress 2017 in Adelaide.

Can't wait until next month to see the Boring Company's rapid-transit tunnel under Los Angeles? Elon Musk has you covered.

In a tweet Sunday, Musk said, "Walked full length of Boring Co tunnel under LA tonight. Disturbingly long." He also included a sped-up video of the tunnel in the tweet.

This company's previously termed "test tunnel" is located in the southern suburb of Hawthorne, between downtown LA and Torrance. The tunnel demonstrates the company's "Loop" system in which customers will be whisked through the system's tunnels at up to 150 miles per hour.

The Boring Company began construction on the tunnel last year. Last month, Musk announced via Twitter that "the first tunnel is almost done" and would be open to the public on Dec. 10.

The Boring Company has made proposals to build other tunnels, both inside LA and in other states. One such example is the "Dugout Loop," an approximately 3.6-mile underground tunnel to Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. Moreover, the company was asked to build a high-speed express service in Chicago between O'Hare International Airport and the downtown area.

Musk said in May that rides on the LA rapid-transit service will cost $1.

