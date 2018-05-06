CHICAGO — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s filed official paperwork Tuesday with the Justice Department formally asking President Trump to commute his 14-year prison sentence on public corruption charges.

The paperwork requesting executive clemency was filed with DOJ’s Office of Pardon Attorney, said Adam Farragut, a spokesman for the ex-governor’s legal team confirmed in an email.

The request by the former politician who was once a contestant on the president’s reality TV show, Celebrity Apprentice, comes as Trump in recent days has spoken about Blagojevich’s sentence as being overly harsh and suggested he’s considering commuting the former Illinois governor’s sentence.

Blagojevich was convicted in 2011 on 18 charges for a scheme to use his powers as governor to extract favors and campaign cash from other political operators.

In 2015, a federal appellate court threw out five counts related to Blagojevich’s attempt to trade the appointment of a U.S. Senate seat, which opened up after president-elected Barack Obama vacated it in late 2008.

Blagojevich offered to appoint Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to the vacant seat in exchange for appointing him to a Cabinet slot. The appellate court ruled the suggested swap — the appointment ended up going to Roland Burris — was not illegal but amounted to “a political logroll.”

The appellate court, however, upheld charges against Blagojevich related to accusations he tried to extract cash from then-U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., in exchange for the Senate appointment as well as other efforts by the governor to get paid for official acts.

With the five counts being tossed, Blagojevich won a chance to be resentenced in 2016, but the U.S. District Judge James Zagel reaffirmed the 14-year sentence. The U.S. Supreme Court also rejected Blagojevich’s request that they review his case.

Trump told reporters last week that he is weighing commuting Blagojevich's prison sentence. He suggested Blagojevich was hit with an overly harsh penalty for what amounted to a “foolish statement.”

Trump described Blagojevich as “being stupid and saying things that every other politician, you know that many other politicians say.”

“And if you look at what he said, he said something to the effect like, ‘What do I get?’ … Stupid thing to say. But he’s sort of saying … he’s gonna make a U.S. senator, which is a very big deal,” Trump said. “If you read his statement, it was a foolish statement. There was a lot of bravado. … Plenty of other politicians have said a lot worse. He shouldn’t have been put in jail.”

Patti Blagojevich, the ex-governor’s wife, appeared Saturday on Jeanine Pirro Fox News, a cable news network program that Trump is known to watch, to complain that federal authorities were overzealous in their prosecution of her husband.

Robert Mueller, the special counselor in the ongoing Russia probe that has cast a shadow on Trump's presidency, served as FBI director during the Blagojevich probe, while James Comey, the FBI director fired last year by Trump, was deputy attorney general.

"[Prosecutors] create crimes where there are no crimes," Patti Blagojevich said. "They make up crimes. They make a big splash in the press just to bring down people who are controversial or who they don't like."

