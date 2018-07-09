Burt Reynolds poses for a portrait to promote his movie "The Last Movie Star." in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The late Burt Reynolds regretted his steamy Cosmo centerfold, which he called "one of the biggest mistakes I've ever made." And for a few hours there, Facebook may have indirectly helped him out.

Social media users were frustrated when they tried sharing the iconic photo of Reynolds on Facebook to honor the actor who died at 82 on Thursday.

The image depicts Reynolds lying naked on a bearskin rug – one arm propping up his head, the other conveniently covering the NSFW part of the photo. The 1972 photo was the first male nude in Cosmopolitan magazine.

But Facebook users reported their posts with the photo being removed for violating community standards.

Burt Reynolds, still a rascal, stirring up trouble over on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/QuCz34kNaQ — Jen Deaderick (@jendeaderick) September 7, 2018

Changed my cover photo to honour Burt Reynolds and Facebook was offended. Still got it, Burt. Still got it... 👏 pic.twitter.com/i2eai3iMva — JKF (@junkshopdays) September 6, 2018

A Facebook spokesperson said Friday the posts were incorrectly removed because of automation that flags nudity. Facebook was working to restore the images, the spokesperson added.

Before Facebook began working to restore posts, a few users had some creative ideas on how to get around the brief glitch.

Somebody on Facebook reported my pic of Burt Reynolds for public nudity.... I've reposted with some adjustments. I think Burt would love the fact he's still offending people. pic.twitter.com/3w5i6YiGGs — WarrenJonHughes (@warrenjonhughes) September 7, 2018

My homage to Burt Reynolds was reported and deleted by Facebook because I used his '72 Cosmo spread. Apparently it violated their rules on nudity. So I fixed it. RIP, Burt. I hope you're somewhere in the sky giving out mustache rides. Just Do It, my guy! pic.twitter.com/VoEyKmSrJ1 — Reliably Mediocre Dork (@HeyAaronDuRall) September 6, 2018

