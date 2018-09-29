Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday.

AP

WASHINGTON - The second woman who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been contacted by the FBI, her attorney told USA TODAY.

Deborah Ramirez claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her and shoved his penis in her face at a dorm party while they were students at Yale University. Her allegations first appeared in the New Yorker.

Kavanaugh denies these allegations and others that have been lodged against him.

Her attorney, John Clune, said Ramirez is cooperating with the FBI as agents investigate the batch of allegations in Kavanaugh's reopened background check.

"We can confirm the FBI has reached out to interview Ms. Ramirez and she has agreed to cooperate with their investigation," Clune said in a statement. "Out of respect for the integrity of the process, we will have no further comment at this time."

The FBI investigation was ordered by President Donald Trump Friday after Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ., a key deciding vote for Republicans, said he would only confirm Kavanaugh if the investigation was done.

Along with Ramirez, a friend of Christine Blasey Ford, who also lodged allegations about Kavanaugh and testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, says she will comply with the FBI.

A lawyer for Leland Ingham Keyser, a friend of Christine Blasey Ford, said she will "cooperate fully" with an FBI investigation, according to CNN.

"Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford's account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford's account," Keyser's attorney, Howard Walsh, wrote in the letter, which was sent to the committee overnight Friday. "However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com