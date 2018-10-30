BROOKLYN—Apple’s big reveal at the Brooklyn Academy of Music might not have featured the rockstar of the family—iPhone had its day last month—but it was far from a show of has-beens. Still, the somewhat neglected MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPad Pro finally got a little love.

MacBook Air

Edward C. Baig

Sure, the MacBook Air now sports some of the finer features previously reserved for the pricier MacBook Pro—the crisp Retina display, a third-generation butterfly-style keyboard, spacious Force Touch trackpad and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It’s also thinner and lighter, with Apple touting the laptop's “greenness,” since it is built with 100 percent recycled aluminum. And the Mac Mini hadn’t been updated in four years.

But honestly, the iPad Pro is the headliner here. Despite Apple’s selling 11.5 million iPads in the most recent quarter, there were many out there who figured the tablet market was already past its prime. Tough crowd.

The new iPad, touted as a computer replacement, is incorporating more features baked into the latest iPhones. Apple ditched the Home button and Touch ID, replacing it instead using your face as the key, with Face ID. (This shouldn’t take much of a learning curve, but we’ll see.)

iPad Pro with an accessory keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Edward C. Baig

And Apple claims the new iPad Pros are faster than 92 percent of all the portable PCs in the last year. This, veteran Apple watcher Tim Bajarin of Creative Strategies believes, brings the tablets “closer to the realized vision (Steve) Jobs had originally of the iPad replacing the PC.”

Now I still have some reservations about that, if only because you are missing a mouse and keyboard. Apple, of course, is all too happy to sell you one of theirs—including a Smart Keyboard Folio accessory ($179 or $199) that was also announced in Brooklyn. I got to briefly type on this full-size keyboard; it seemed fine, but I would want to do more testing. Of course, you can use pretty much use any Bluetooth keyboard as well.

Apple logo displayed on stage as the company takes over the Brooklyn Academy of Music for a press reveal on Oct. 30, 2018.

Edward C. Baig

Storage is another consideration. For many of us, even factoring in our increased reliance on cloud storage, 64 gigabytes just won’t cut it. That’s what you get in the lowest-priced iPad Pro with an 11.5-inch "Liquid Retina (a.k.a. LCD) screen for $799 and the 12.9-inch version for $999.

So that means things can get awfully expensive awfully fast if find yourself spending gobs more to spring not only for the keyboard but for extra storage versions, available in ever-pricier 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities.

In fact, if you splurge for the larger capacity iPad Pro with max storage and cellular connectivity, before adding any accessories, you’re looking at nearly $2,000—for an iPad.

The new iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina display.

Edward C. Baig

Which brings me to another add-on I suspect most of you will want--the latest version of the Apple Pencil stylus—used to draw, write or mark up in the screen, perhaps in the full version of Photoshop that was showcased during the event and coming next year. The new Pencil is $30 more than its predecessor, costing $129. And, no, your $99 Pencil won’t work with the new iPad Pros, nor will the new Pencil work on older iPads.

So there’s more loot right off the bat that you’ll likely surrender. (Apple is throwing you a small bone; you can get an Apple Pencil with free engraving.)

The new Pencil does come with a few new tricks.

You can double-tap the sides for certain gesture controls. And it conveniently charges wirelessly when magnetically attached to the top of new iPad—a bond that seemed fairly secure since the Pencil didn’t fall off when I intentionally shook the iPad.

Of course, wireless charging for the new Pencil became a necessity since Apple traded a USB-C connector for the Lightning connector on previous iPad Pros that used to charge the older stylus.

Actually, this is a welcome trade because USB-C is fast becoming a standard across many other computers, including the new MacBook Air. And USB-C connectors are also found on external monitors, musical instruments and smartphones—Apple’s own iPhones, which still have Lightning connectors, being a notable exception.

The result? You could, in theory anyway, throw out all of those different cables and use the same charger to add juice to the various devices you own. One key exclusion: You cannot attach a USB-C external storage drive to the iPad Pro because Apple’s tablet lacks the software to recognize any of the files that may reside on that drive.

Stay tuned for a closer look at the new products, once I’ve gotten my hands on review units. But in the meantime, readers please tell us: Based on what you know so far, are you looking forward to buying either a new MacBook Air, and/or an iPad Pro?

Email: ebaig@usatoday.com; Follow USA TODAY Personal Tech Columnist @edbaig on Twitter

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com