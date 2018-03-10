An artist's conception of the planet Kepler-1625b (left), with its exomoon in tow (right.)

We know there are some 200 moons in our own solar system, including Earth's aptly named “moon.” Now, astronomers think they’ve discovered the first “exomoon” – a moon outside of our own solar system.

This potential new moon orbits around a giant, Jupiter-sized planet some 8,000 light years from Earth.

"This would be the first case of detecting a moon outside our solar system," said David Kipping, an astronomer at Columbia University and lead author of a new study about the finding.

And it is not only the planet that's huge. This new moon – if it exists – is also gigantic, about the size of Neptune.

Astronomers used data and observations from both the Kepler and Hubble space telescopes to study the distant star, planet and moon.

Although the moon itself cannot be seen, there are hints it exists, according to the researchers: The planet moves around its star in a way that indicates something else is pulling on it gravitationally, probably a moon.

In addition, as the planet moved in front of the star, the star's light dimmed too much. In other words, there was something else in the way, which caused the star to dim more than could be explained.

This decrease in dimness is consistent with "a moon trailing the planet like a dog following its owner on a leash," Kippling said.

A moon "is an excellent explanation" for these observations, he said.

However, study co-author Alex Teachey, also of Columbia, admitted that the potential exomoon discovery is far from a slam dunk: "We are urging caution here. The first exomoon is obviously an extraordinary claim and it requires extraordinary evidence.

Furthermore, the size we’ve calculated for this moon, about the size of Neptune, has hardly been anticipated and so that too is reason to be careful here," Teachey said.

Still, moons orbiting around other planets may not be all that unusual. Only two planets in our solar system – Mercury and Venus – don't have moons, Kipping said.

He added that "we hope to re-observe the star again in the future to verify or reject the exomoon hypothesis." The research team hopes to take another look at the star next May, if there is time available on the Hubble.

"If confirmed by follow-up Hubble observations, the finding could provide vital clues about the development of planetary systems and may cause experts to revisit theories of how moons form around planets," he said.

The study was published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances.

An artist’s conception of a star with the planet Kepler-1625b and exomoon in the foreground.

Dan Durda

