The recount in Broward County, which the Nelson campaign pointed to as key to closing the gap with Scott, was mostly finished after just two hours Friday.

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The results of the manual recount in Florida are in and show Rick Scott beating Bill Nelson by some 10,000 votes.

Barring any further legal challenges from the Nelson campaign, the outgoing governor will become Florida's junior senator in January, joining fellow Republican Marco Rubio in the Senate. It will be the first time since Reconstruction that the state has had two GOP senators.

Nelson’s campaign said he would release a statement at 3 p.m. The New York Times and Washington Post have reported that Nelson conceded the race. FLORIDA Today could not immediately confirm the reports.

Scott didn’t immediately respond to news of the manual recount, but Cory Gardner, chairman of the National Republican Campaign Committee released the following statement: “Today’s results make official what we’ve known since Election Day – Governor Rick Scott will be the next United States Senator for the great state of Florida.”

In another close statewide contest, Democrat Nikki Fried hung on through the recount process to defeat Republican Matt Caldwell in the agriculture commission race by 6,753 votes out of more than 8 million cast. She will replace Nelson as the only Democrat holding statewide office in Florida.

Republican former congressman Ron DeSantis will be the state's next governor after Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum conceded Friday afternoon. A machine recount that ended Thursday showing DeSantis with a 32,463 vote lead.

For Nelson, 76, this could be the final act in a career in public service that began in 1972, when he was elected to represent the Space Coast in the Florida Legislature. He subsequently served in Congress and as the state’s insurance commissioner before being elected to his first of three terms to the Senate in 2000.

The loss to Scott was on the only the second in a career that included 14 election victories.

But Nelson’s longevity was not enough to overcome the millions of dollars of Scott’s personal fortune that the former health care CEO poured into the race. Instead Scott used a good portion of the $64 million of his own money he put into the campaign on TV ads decrying Nelson as a “career politician." One noted that the Ford Pinto was the most popular car in America when Nelson was first elected.

Scott, on the other hand, has run for office just three times, winning two terms as governor before seeking the Senate seat. The fact he won each race by a margin of 1.2 percentage points or less illustrates how closely divided the state's voters are.

In fact, had it not been for a poorly designed ballot in Broward County, the Senate race would have been even closer than it was.

In Broward, a Democratic stronghold, some 30,000 voters didn’t record a choice in the Senate, an unusually high number for such a high-profile case.

Nelson's recount hopes rested on recounts discovering that those "undervotes" were the result of machine-counting errors. But both machine and manual recounts showed that in the vast majority of cases, voters simply left the race blank.

The most likely reason: The Senate race, the first listed, was on the lower left corner of the ballot, below voter instructions, a placement that could have made it easy to overlook, especially for infrequent voters not well-versed in the election process.

Had those 30,000 voters followed the rest in the county, who gave nearly seven out of 10 votes to Nelson, the margin would likely have been in the hundreds, not thousands, and possibly could have given Nelson the win.

This year's drama marked the second time in less than two decades that the rest of the country looked on a while Florida struggled with elections results.

In 2000, the legal battles over the presidential election results dragged on until the middle of December until the U.S. Supreme Court shut down recount battles, essentially handing the state — and the White House — to George W. Bush who won the Sunshine State by 537 votes over Al Gore.

