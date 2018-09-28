The latest update to wildly popular online game 'Fortnite' had one blatantly obvious feature: new female character Calamity had a prominent bounce in her upper body.

The issue, shown when the cowgirl avatar does the Jubilation dance, was "unintended, embarrassing, and it was careless for us to let it ship," developer Epic Games said in a statement to video game newssite Kotaku.com. "We are working now to fix this as soon as possible."

"Fortnite" players have posted online that fix is in, but that hasn't tampered the debate about the issue.

"Battle Royale games are inherently about murdering hundreds of people and ... boobs. We’re upset about boobs? Why are we upset about boobs again?” posted one reader commenting on Kotaku's story.

More than 125 million play the online game, which has a Battle Royale mode where 100 players descend on an island in an environment similar to “The Hunger Games.”

Some were sad to see the comic behavior go. "That was literally my favorite part of the skin," posted Twitter user @NovaaBerries, a female video game streamer from Australia.

@FortniteGame Where did the boobs jiggle physics go on the Calamity skin....? That was literally my favorite part of the skin... #brokeninside #lostwithoutthebreasts — NovaaBerries (@NovaaBerries) September 28, 2018

And, of course, this being the internet, some fast-moving netizens saved footage of Calamity's original dance.

#Fortnite has already removed Calamity's boob jiggle physics from the game. 😂



(video credit @Agony) pic.twitter.com/xMh7edBdxD — Fortnite Funny (@FortniteFunny) September 27, 2018

This isn't the first time "Fortnite" dances have been controversial.

In July, Chance the Rapper tweeted his concerns that Epic Games was raking in revenue by appropriating dances created by rappers.

"Black creatives created and popularized these dances, but never monetized them," he tweeted.

Between January and May, "Fortnite" generated more than $1 billion in revenue, estimates SuperData Research.

Most of that comes from players spending real money on in-game purchases that include new dance animations for their characters.

In a new video story from news site Insider, Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly talks about how a move he created, the Milly Rock dance, was incorporated in the game earlier this year as the Swipe It dance.

"I just don’t think they should have stole (my dance),” he says.

The dance also appeared in the NBA 2K18 video game, 2 Milly says. Copyright law doesn't protect individual dance steps, intellectual property expert Shanti Sadtler Conway told Insider.

That doesn't make it right, Chance the Rapper has argued. He suggests the game developer sell the original song along with the dance – to compensate artists and boost the cultural tie between music and the game.

Fortnite should put the actual rap songs behind the dances that make so much money as Emotes. Black creatives created and popularized these dances but never monetized them. Imagine the money people are spending on these Emotes being shared with the artists that made them — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2018

2 Milly agreed. "Instead of just stealing these guys' moves that they create and naming it something else, add their song."

Fortnite's use of viral hip-hop dances has caused a debate over cultural appropriation in video games 🎮 pic.twitter.com/d6VeqZF8Bn — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) September 25, 2018

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com