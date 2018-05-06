District 22 Congressional candidate Andrew Janz cast his ballot on Tuesday.

Sheyanne N Romero

WASHINGTON — Voters from New Jersey to California went to the polls Tuesday in the biggest primary day of the 2018 election cycle, with possible surprises and upsets in House, Senate and gubernatorial races across the country.

The most closely watched contests are unfolding in California, where Democrats are on edge about a slate of congressional races that will help determine their prospects for winning a House majority come November. But vote-counting in California, where polls are open until 11 p.m. Eastern time, could be slow.

Across the country, Tuesday’s primaries have highlighted tensions in the Democratic Party between progressive and establishment camps — while in many Republican primaries, the leading candidates are competing to be the most Trump-like as they woo conservatives.

The elections appeared to be running smoothly in most places, although South Dakota officials said results in that state would be delayed because computer glitches were causing long wait times at some polling places. Under state law, returns cannot be disclosed until all polls in South Dakota have closed.

Election officials said intermittent loss of Internet connectivity caused delays in two counties, requiring some polling places to stay open later than the usual 7 p.m. local time closing.

Results were coming in sooner in states such as New Jersey and Iowa, which will be key territory in this fall’s battle for control of the House, as well as Alabama and Mississippi, where sleepier but still-important contests are unfolding.

Here are the key races in each state.

Alabama

Political analyst are watching to see if Rep. Martha Roby becomes the next House incumbent to lose election this cycle. Roby is under fire from her GOP primary rivals for not being loyal enough to President Trump, who have reminded voters that Roby withdrew her endorsement of then-candidate Trump in 2016 after the Access Hollywood tape revealed his boasts about grabbing women by the genitals without their consent.

U.S. Representative Martha Roby pauses to talk with the media while campaigning at a fish fry in Andalusia, Ala., on May 30, 2018.

Mickey Welsh, AP

Montana

The leading GOP candidates in Montana's U.S. Senate contest are State Auditor Matt Rosendale and former judge Russ Fagg. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in November. Tester is one of ten Democrats running for re-election in states that Trump won in 2016, and the Montana race will be a top GOP target this fall.

Tester remains popular in Montana, even though he has voted against several high-profile Trump nominees and helped torpedo the president’s first choice to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Ronny Jackson. Trump lashed out at Tester via Twitter over the Jackson nomination and suggested the Democratic senator should be defeated over the incident.

For now, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report lists the race as “likely” to stay in Democratic hands. “Tester, who has built a record as a populist, is a good fit for rural Montana, and will not be easy to beat,” Cook’s most recent analysis states.

In Montana’s only House seat, a clutch of Democrats are competing to face incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte in November. Gianforte won the seat in a special election after Trump tapped ex-Rep. Ryan Zinke to be his Interior secretary.

Although Gianforte is favored to win in this conservative state, Democrats hope to put this seat in play — particularly because Gianforte’s special election win was narrow and he stirred considerable controversy after he assaulted a reporter covering that race.

Candidates for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate, from left, Russell Fagg, Troy Downing, Matt Rosendale and Albert Olszewski listen to a debate question posed at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., on March 22, 2018.

Rachel Leathe, AP

New Jersey

Republicans seeking a challenger to two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez on Tuesday nominated Bob Hugin, a former pharmaceutical executive whose views might get him drummed out of the party in other states but might be the ticket in a blue state with a weakened incumbent.

The 63-year-old Hugin calls himself "pro-choice," supports a path toward citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and does not expect the National Rifle Association's endorsement. He says President Trump has gone beyond being the "disruptor" he was hoping for to occasionally "dysfunctional."

Menendez staved off a primary challenge after successfully beating back federal criminal charges last fall, including allegations of bribery. In April, he was “severely admonished” by the Senate’s ethics committee, which concluded he violated the chamber’s rules even if he was not guilty of a federal crime.

Democratic voters expressed some of their displeasure with Menendez on Tuesday, with early returns showing about 40 percent of the Democratic primary vote going to Lisa McCormick, a publisher who did not raise enough money to meet the $5,000 disclosure threshold set by the Federal Election Commission.

In the state's congressional races, Democrats are targeting five New Jersey districts that sent Republicans to the House in 2016. That's a major switch in strategy from past years, when so-called "safe" districts in the Garden State were ignored. That’s because Democrats have made surprising gains with voters in upscale, well-educated suburbs — traditional GOP strongholds across New Jersey.

One top Democratic target: GOP Rep. Leonard Lance, a five-term moderate Republican who voted against the GOP tax cut bill and opposed his party’s efforts to repeal Obamacare. Lance represents New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.

Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J., is interviewed on Capitol Hill on March 24, 2017.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

The Democratic primary here showcases a dynamic playing out around the country pitting the progressive and establishment wings of the Democratic party against each other.

Peter Jacob, who ran against Lance in 2016, has the support of “Our Revolution” — a group formed by supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the populist 2016 presidential contender. But local Democratic party leaders have backed Tom Malinowski, a former assistant secretary of State in the Obama administration.

The outcome of the primary could determine how competitive this race is come November, with some fearing that Jacob may not be the strongest to face Lance. It could also have implications for the national Democratic Party, as it struggles to chart a new path after its devastating loss in the 2016 presidential race.

Iowa

In this Midwestern battleground, the most closely watched contest is unfolding in the northeast quadrant of the state, where Democrats believe incumbent GOP Rep. Rod Blum is vulnerable. The conservative GOP lawmaker won re-election by 54 percent in 2016; President Trump carried the district by a slim three percentage points, while former President Obama won here in 2012.

There are four Democrats vying to face Blum in the November election: state Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque, Thomas Heckroth of Cedar Falls, a former aide to ex-Sen. Tom Harkin; George Ramsey of Marion, a retired U.S. Army first sergeant; and Courtney Rowe of Cedar Rapids, an aerospace engineer.

Finkenauer appears to be the frontrunner in the June 5 primary. She has raised the most money — nearly $1.3 million — and snagged more than a dozen union endorsements. The national organization EMILY's List, which helps elect Democratic women that support abortion access, is backing her. So is the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which has placed her on its "red to blue" list for seats it hopes to flip from Republican to Democrat this fall.

Republicans note that Democrats have targeted this seat before and come up short. And they say Blum should not be underestimated.

First District congressional candidate Abby Finkenauer speaks during a democratic forum for upcoming election candidates at Noce Jazz club on Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Des Moines.

Brian Powers/The Register

New Mexico

In the gubernatorial race, Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham is the front-runner in a three-way Democratic primary. She will face another member of Congress — GOP Rep. Steve Pearce — in a competitive contest this fall.

Democratic Congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham talks to political supporters and campaign volunteers at the opening of a campaign office in Santa Fe, N.M., on April 6, 2018.

Morgan Lee, AP

If Lujan Grisham were to win in November, she would become the first Democratic Latina elected governor.

In New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, Pearce's decision to run for higher office has made this once GOP stronghold look more competitive.

Four Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in a race that has turned nasty ahead of Tuesday’s voting. The two leading contenders seem to be competing for the most conservative mantle: Monty Newman, a former mayor and state party chairman, has been endorsed by tea party darling and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, while state Rep. Yvette Herrell has tried to align herself with Trump’s hardline immigration agenda. She has even gone further than the president in calling for the deportation of DREAMers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Meanwhile, Democrats have unified around Xochitl Torres Small, an attorney who specializes in water-rights issues and worked as a former district staffer for Democratic Sen. Tom Udall.

Small is a first-time candidate with an up-from-the-bootstraps story: The daughter of a teacher and a social worker, Small worked her way through college and graduated with honors from Georgetown University.

Bianca Savola, an election clerk at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, inspects a mail-in ballot May 30, 2018, in Sacramento.

Rich Pedroncelli, AP

California

This is Tuesday's political Super Bowl, particularly for Democrats who hope to win a House majority in November.

Overall, Democrats need to flip at least 23 GOP-held seats. California holds the most promise for them, with seven Republican incumbents in seats that Democrat Hillary Clinton carried in the 2016 presidential race.

But Democrats are worried they might get shut out of the general election in several critical congressional races, because of California's open primary system — under which the top two vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

Democrats fear voters may spread their support so thin among the various primary contenders that two Republicans emerge as the top vote-getters. That would mean no Democrat gets onto the November ballot.

The race this seems most likely to happen: In California’s 39th Congressional District, the Democratic Party favorite is Gil Cisneros, a lottery-winner-turned-philanthropist and former Navy officer. He is facing a stiff challenge from another millionaire, former insurance executive Andy Thorburn, as well as two other lesser-known Democrats.

If Democrats get shut out of House races in California, it will narrow their path to winning a House majority.

“Democrats' route to the House majority runs through California more than any other state,” David Wasserman, who tracks House races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, in a June 4 analysis of the California contests.

Republicans could get shut out of the top-tier races in California — for governor and U.S. Senate. In the governor’s race, the frontrunner appears to be Democrat Gavin Newsom, and two others — Republican John Cox and Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa — are competing for the second slot, and the right to advance to the general election.

In the Senate race, incumbent Democrat Dianne Feinstein is expected to sail to a first-place finish, but it’s not clear who her main opponent will be come November: Democrat Kevin De Leon, the former state Senate leader who is challenging Feinstein from the left, or one of the 11 Republican candidates in the race.

“The key question for several of these races is not who the winner is but who the No. 1 is,” said Jack Pitney, a political science professor at Claremont McKenna College.

Pitney said it would be a huge blow for the California GOP if they don’t get a gubernatorial candidate on the fall ballot.

“The gubernatorial race is the flagship race,” he said. “And if there’s no republican on the ballot, it’s pretty likely that Republican turnout will take a hit (in the November election. And that in turn could have an impact on some of the congressional races.”

South Dakota

In the South Dakota primaries, Republicans are choosing between Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem in the governor's race. The choice for the GOP's congressional candidate is between former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and state Sen. Neal Tapio.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., left, and Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., arrive to vote on a bill to expand private care for military veterans on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 23, 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Mississippi

The only hotly contested race here is a six-candidate Republican primary to fill the seat being vacated by GOP Rep. Gregg Harper, who is retiring. Three Democrats are vying for their party's nomination in a seat that tilts strongly in favor of the GOP.

In the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, incumbent Roger Wicker easily won the nomination over a little-known candidate, Richard Boyanton, according to the Associated Press.

Wicker will face David Baria, Omeria Scott or Howard Sherman in the general election, which Wicker is heavily favored to win.

Contributing: The (Bergen County, N.J.) Record, The Des Moines Register and the Visalia (Calif.) Times-Delta, all part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, and the Associated Press.

